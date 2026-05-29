New Guidelines Target Dual Diagnosis Care in Ghana

A Ghanaian nurse researcher has developed new clinical guidelines aimed at improving care for psychiatric patients living with both mental illness and substance use disorders, a group whose complex needs have long strained the country’s mental health system.

Dr Frederick Nsatimba, a lecturer in the Department of Mental Health at the University of Cape Coast, completed the research as part of his doctoral studies at North-West University (NWU) in South Africa, where he recently graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy in Health Sciences with Nursing Sciences.

The study examined how nurses in Ghana’s psychiatric hospitals care for patients with what clinicians call a dual diagnosis, a condition in which a person experiences a mental health disorder alongside a substance use disorder simultaneously. Dr Nsatimba’s research identified persistent gaps in how these patients are treated and produced a set of guidelines designed to bring greater consistency, dignity and effectiveness to their care.

Among the most significant findings were shortages of resources, crumbling infrastructure and the absence of standard operating procedures across psychiatric facilities. Patients in the study reported broken furniture, inadequate sanitary facilities and limited involvement of family members in the recovery process. Many also said they felt excluded from decisions about their own treatment plans.

Dr Nsatimba noted that patient experiences of nursing care were mixed. While many appreciated counselling support, medication management and emotional care, others reported stigma, dismissive attitudes from staff and a lack of empathy from those meant to support their recovery.

Participants called for better-trained nurses, higher staffing levels and stronger communication between healthcare workers and patients. They also called for “recovery-oriented mental healthcare systems that respect the dignity and autonomy of patients with a dual diagnosis,” Dr Nsatimba said.

The research adds institutional weight to longstanding concerns about Ghana’s mental health infrastructure, where underfunding and staffing shortfalls have challenged efforts to deliver evidence-based psychiatric care. The new guidelines are intended to reduce inconsistency in care delivery and ease pressure on overstretched psychiatric institutions.

NWU co-supervisor Prof. Leepile Sehularo of the NWU School of Nursing described the scope of academic output produced by the research as exceptional: “Dr Nsatimba is my first student to publish four articles in reputable journals before graduation.”

Three of those articles appeared in BMC Nursing, a Q1-ranked international journal, with a fourth published in The Open Public Health Journal. Dr Nsatimba brings more than 20 years of clinical, academic and research experience in mental health practice to the work. He also holds a Master of Public Health from Southern Cross University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Ghana.