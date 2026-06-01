New 20% Reserve Rule Balances Stability, Tighter Credit

The Bank of Ghana’s new uniform 20 percent cash reserve ratio, effective 4 June, promises tighter inflation control but risks squeezing bank lending, a financial consultant has warned.

Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama announced the measure at the end of the central bank’s 130th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Accra on 20 May, where the benchmark rate was held at 14 percent. Under the rule, every bank must keep 20 percent of its deposits with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) in cedis, replacing a more complex framework.

Banking and financial consultant Dr Richmond Atuahene said the change marks a clear break from the previous dynamic regime, which tied each bank’s reserves to its lending and, after a 2025 reform, required reserves to match the currency of deposits. The new Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) is simpler, he said, but cuts both ways.

On the upside, Atuahene said the reform should strengthen balance sheets across the sector. Dropping the foreign currency reserve requirement leaves banks less exposed to exchange rate swings and to mismatches between their assets and liabilities, while simpler rules ease compliance and improve liquidity planning.

The move also works as a liquidity sterilisation tool, he said. Locking a large share of deposits in cedis at the central bank drains excess cash from the system, curbing inflation and limiting speculative demand in the foreign exchange market. That should reinforce price stability, he added, in an economy exposed to imported inflation through fuel and global commodity prices.

The downside, Atuahene cautioned, falls on credit and profitability. With more deposits frozen and earning nothing, banks face pressure on their net interest margins and may pass the cost to customers through higher fees and charges. Tighter liquidity could also limit how much banks lend, narrowing access to credit for businesses and households and pushing borrowing costs up.

Those concerns are sharpened, he said, by Ghana’s already high stock of nonperforming loans (NPL), which he put at about 18.7 percent. Elevated default risk has already made banks cautious, and the firmer reserve regime could discourage aggressive lending even as liquidity improves.

Atuahene also flagged a hidden cost. Because the reserves earn no interest, they act like a tax on banks, discouraging lending and trimming sector profits. Paying interest on the reserves would ease that strain, he noted, but would also cut the central bank’s own income, leaving policymakers with a difficult choice.

On balance, he said, the 20 percent CRR tightens monetary control and bolsters financial stability, but at the cost of tighter credit and possible pressure on private sector growth. The reform pushes banks toward a more disciplined footing that favours stability over expansion, leaving the real test as whether Ghana can hold that balance in an already constrained credit market.