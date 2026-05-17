NDC Women Accuse Suame MCE of Nepotism

Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women’s Wing in Suame Constituency have publicly accused their Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of nepotism, land misuse and deliberately sidelining party members from key decisions, calling on President John Dramani Mahama to intervene.

The group, led by Constituency Women’s Organiser Asmawu Bello, popularly known as Empress, made the allegations at a press conference on Thursday in the Ashanti Region, describing themselves as being in distress over the conduct of MCE Frank Owusu Ansah.

“We are now orphans whose party is in power,” one speaker said.

The women’s wing alleged that Owusu Ansah had converted school lands into commercial stores and dismissed concerns raised by party executives and women’s leaders when they attempted to challenge him. They claimed he told them directly that he was using the land to settle personal debts, a charge the group described as an illegal act carried out with impunity.

Beyond the land issue, they alleged the MCE had bypassed constituency executives in decision-making, installing his own preferred officials at the municipal assembly without consultation. The group further claimed contracts in the area were being awarded to sympathisers of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) while NDC members who worked to bring the party back to power were left without employment.

The consequences for grassroots organisation, they said, have been significant. Branch meeting attendance has collapsed as members grow disillusioned, and what they described as a spreading sense of neglect is eroding the party’s support base in a constituency it needs to hold.

The women’s wing appealed directly to the presidency to step in, framing the situation as one that threatens the party’s standing in the Ashanti Region if left unaddressed.

The MCE, Frank Owusu Ansah, had not responded to the allegations at the time of this report.