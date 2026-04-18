NDC Warns Aspirants: Premature Contest Declarations Risk Disqualification

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has issued a formal caution to party members eyeing positions in upcoming internal elections, warning that those who declare their candidacy before the constitutionally approved timelines risk disqualification when nominations officially open.

In a Facebook post, Gbande said the party has observed a growing number of individuals making public declarations of intent to contest party positions outside the schedule established by the party’s approved internal election guidelines, a trend he described as a direct breach of established procedures.

“Premature declaration of intentions to contest outside the timelines may constitute an activity outside the guidelines and the same could be a potent ground for disqualification of an aspirant at any level, particularly constituency, regional and national level, if such evidence is established against a person,” he wrote.

Gbande noted that the party has just concluded a limited membership registration exercise, which was followed by activities including dues payments designed to determine members in good standing and those eligible to contest at various levels. He stressed that the NDC’s internal election framework contains a detailed timetable governing contests from the branch level through to national elections, and that all aspirants are bound by that timetable regardless of their level of ambition.

The deputy general secretary said the party is determined to preserve a stable internal political environment and to ensure that all contests are conducted fairly and free of rancor. He urged members to treat his post as a formal advisory and to resist any temptation to engage in electioneering activities outside the approved process.

Read His Post Below

Declaration of intentions to contest elections

The national democratic Congress ( NDC) has an approved guidelines on its internal contest, in that guideline also contains an elaborate time table on elections from branches to national.

We have just ended limited registration of new members followed by a number of activity including dues payments in other to validate ones membership to be in Good standing or eligibility to contest any elections at any level.

I will like to place on the records, that premature declaration of intentions to contest outside the timeliness may constitute an activity outsides the guidelines and same could be a potent ground for disqualification of an aspirant at any level ,particularly constituency ,regional and national level, if such evidence is established against a person who made such premature declaration or involved in any activity.

We are determined to hold firmly unto a stable political topography of our party and ensuring fairness and contest devoid of rancor and acrimony.

Members of the party should be accordingly advised to desist from any such temptation.

Mustapha Gbande.

Deputy General secretary / operations