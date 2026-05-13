Nairobi Summit Puts Africa’s Borrowing Costs on G7 Agenda

French President Emmanuel Macron and Kenyan President William Ruto closed the two-day Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi on Tuesday with a formal Nairobi Declaration that commits both sides to pushing Africa’s punishing credit conditions directly onto the agenda of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Évian, France, in June.

The declaration, adopted at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) by more than 30 heads of state, carried an unusually pointed message from United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres, who told assembled leaders that African countries currently pay borrowing costs twice as high as those of advanced industrialised economies.

“That is not a market verdict on Africa,” Guterres told the summit, attributing the premium to systemic bias in credit rating methodologies designed for wealthy economies and poorly calibrated for the continent’s actual risk profile.

The observation is not new. African finance ministers have raised it through multilateral forums for years. What is new is that Macron confirmed France’s support for a first-loss guarantee mechanism to structurally de-risk continental investment, the most concrete European endorsement of that instrument to date and said he would carry the proposal to Évian.

Macron announced a total of €23 billion, approximately $27 billion, in investment commitments generated at the summit. The figure comprises €14 billion from French and African public and private funds and €9 billion from African enterprises, directed at energy transition, agriculture, and artificial intelligence (AI). He said the package would create 250,000 jobs across France and Africa.

The summit was the first Africa-France gathering of its kind held in an English-speaking African country since the format was inaugurated in 1973. France’s forced withdrawal from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger — where military governments expelled French forces and severed ties with Paris — gives that symbolic choice considerable weight. Critics did not allow the rebranding to go unchallenged. A counter-summit convened under the banner of the Pan-Africanism Summit Against Imperialism, arguing that the Africa Forward label obscures structural inequality rather than resolving it.

On AI, the summit’s digital track endorsed a concept of sovereign AI, the principle that Africa must design, train, host, and regulate its own AI systems rather than consume governance frameworks built elsewhere. Three delivery pillars were identified: infrastructure investment, talent development, and governance standards aligned with global norms but anchored in African institutions.

At Macron’s invitation, Ruto confirmed he will attend the Évian G7 as Africa’s most prominent voice at the table, carrying the Nairobi financial architecture recommendations with him. Whether those recommendations produce binding mechanisms or settle into diplomatically worded footnotes will define the summit’s lasting significance.

For Ghana, which sent 15 firms to Nairobi and whose fiscal position has been compressed by precisely the kind of credit cost premium the Nairobi Declaration targets, the Évian outcome in June carries direct consequence.