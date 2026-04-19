MTN Ghana Wins Three Ookla Network Awards at MWC 2026

MTN Ghana has swept three Ookla Speedtest Awards at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, claiming the titles of Fastest Mobile Network in Ghana, Best Fixed Network in Ghana, and Best Fixed Network in Western Africa.

The awards, presented earlier this year, are determined entirely by independent data drawn from millions of real consumer speed tests conducted through Ookla’s Speedtest platform, widely regarded as the global benchmark for real-world internet performance. MTN Ghana recorded a Speedtest Connectivity Score of 67.16, outperforming operators across multiple West African markets including those in Mauritania, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Nigeria, placing the company among a select group of network operators worldwide to meet Ookla’s performance benchmarks.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stephen Blewett said the triple recognition reflects the sustained investment the company has committed to building reliable connectivity across Ghana. “These recognitions from Ookla reflect the significant investments we continue to make in our network to deliver faster, more reliable connectivity for our customers,” he said. “At MTN Ghana, we believe that a strong, dependable network is fundamental to expanding digital access, driving economic growth and supporting Africa’s progress.”

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Reuben Opata also welcomed the recognition, saying the company remains focused on delivering consistent, high-quality network experiences across the country.

The awards reflect a period of deliberate network modernisation at MTN Ghana, encompassing capacity upgrades across radio and transport infrastructure. The company’s investment trajectory is set to accelerate further following a commitment by MTN Group Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita, who during a recent visit to Ghana announced plans to invest US$1.1 billion in the country over the next three years, targeting stronger infrastructure and broader service delivery.

MTN Ghana is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange under Scancom PLC and holds the position of market leader in Ghana’s mobile telecommunications industry.