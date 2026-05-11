MTN Ghana Warns Customers Against Phishing Link Scams

MTN Ghana on Monday urged all customers to stop clicking on suspicious links sent via WhatsApp, SMS, or unfamiliar websites, warning that scammers are increasingly impersonating trusted institutions to steal personal data and drain accounts.

The telecom operator, in an official media release issued today, said fraudsters routinely pose as banks, government agencies, family members, and companies, sending messages that pressure users into verifying accounts, claiming prizes, or updating personal details.

MTN Ghana listed specific red flags customers should watch for. Messages that create a sense of panic, promise prizes that seem too good to be true, or demand immediate action are common phishing tactics. Users are advised to confirm whether a website is secure before entering any information — a padlock icon and an address beginning with “https://” are the minimum indicators of a legitimate site. Contacts offering help should always be verified independently, not through numbers or links provided in the suspicious message itself.

The company was direct about what it will never do. MTN Ghana confirmed it will never ask customers for passwords, PINs, or full card details through a text link or social media message. Anyone who receives such a request can be certain it is fraudulent.

Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority logged over 700 online fraud reports in the first quarter of 2026 alone, reflecting the scale of the problem the advisory seeks to address. In 2024, MTN Ghana and the Bank of Ghana both warned customers about fake SMS messages asking people to update Know Your Customer (KYC) details or confirm MoMo accounts via suspicious links, a pattern that has persisted and grown more sophisticated since.

Customers who encounter a suspicious link or believe their information has already been compromised are directed to call MTN support on 100 or report to the Ghana Police Service on 0800311311.