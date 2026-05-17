MTN Ghana Profit Surge Deepens GSE Concentration Risk

MTN Ghana’s record financial results in 2025 have intensified debate about the concentration of value on Ghana’s equity market, as the telecommunications company now accounts for nearly a third of total stock market capitalisation while its share price has gained more than 60 percent since January.

The company reported a 55.9 percent increase in profit after tax to GH¢7.8 billion for 2025, driven by a 36.2 percent rise in service revenue to GH¢24.4 billion. Growth was powered by near-tripling digital revenue and robust gains in mobile money and data, with Mobile Money revenue increasing 35.7 percent as active users rose 12.3 percent to 19.3 million.

Those results sit on top of an already commanding commercial position. MTN Ghana held 81.29 percent of Ghana’s mobile data market in February 2026, according to National Communications Authority (NCA) figures, with Telecel and AT Ghana holding 14.50 percent and 4.21 percent of data subscriptions respectively.

The financial consequence of that dominance is now visible on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE). MTN Ghana is currently the most valuable stock on the GSE, with a market capitalisation of GH¢90 billion, representing roughly 31.6 percent of the entire equity market. A single company accounting for almost one in three cedis of listed equity value is a concentration level that makes portfolio managers, pension fund trustees and retail investors acutely exposed to any adverse development affecting one operator.

The structural reasons behind that dominance are well established. By the end of 2025, MTN had achieved 99.2 percent 4G population coverage, effectively making its network accessible to nearly all mobile users in Ghana, and as Ghanaians shift from traditional voice calls to data-driven services, MTN’s near-universal network provides the most stable experience, accelerating a consumer shift that directly benefits the market leader. Beyond coverage, MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) has created a retention mechanism competitors cannot easily replicate. Users top up data with MoMo, use that data to access MoMo services and send money, and the cycle repeats, with each transaction cementing the subscriber deeper into the network.

The NCA classified MTN as a Significant Market Power (SMP) operator in 2020, triggering pricing constraints and mandatory network-sharing provisions intended to create competitive space. Half a decade later, the market has moved in the opposite direction, with MTN’s share not dipping below 81 percent in the three consecutive months of NCA data reviewed.

For investors, the near-term picture remains strong. Ghana’s telecom market is forecast to grow from $1.93 billion in 2025 to $2.32 billion by 2031, driven by surging data demand and mobile money uptake, with data services already accounting for over 53 percent of 2025 revenue. MTN, holding four-fifths of the data market, is positioned to absorb most of that growth.

The longer-term risk is regulatory. The government plans to auction 5G spectrum in the 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands in 2026 through a competitive national bidding process, and MTN has committed $1.1 billion in capital investment over the next three years, with $380 million earmarked for 2026 alone. How that spectrum auction is structured will determine whether the market edges toward balance or whether a third decade of MTN dominance and GSE concentration, becomes the baseline.