MTN Ghana Marks 30 Years with US$1.1bn Expansion

MTN Ghana has announced a $1.1 billion investment plan over the next three years as the telecommunications company marks its 30th anniversary, with priorities centred on 5G rollout, network expansion and the growth of digital and fintech services.

Chief Executive Officer Stephen Blewett, speaking at the launch of the anniversary celebrations, said approximately $380 million of that investment would be deployed in 2026 alone, including the construction of around 800 new network sites to improve coverage and service quality nationwide.

Blewett described the three-decade journey as one of continuous reinvention alongside Ghana’s own digital transformation, moving from basic voice services to data and mobile money. He said the next growth phase would be shaped by 5G and artificial intelligence (AI), which he expects to fundamentally alter how consumers access and interact with digital services. “The future is not just about 4G or 5G as technologies,” he said, adding that the real opportunity lies in what those technologies enable for businesses and individuals.

On financial services, he said mobile money would evolve well beyond basic transfers to encompass loans, savings and insurance products, positioning MTN as a broader financial inclusion platform. The company is also investing in solar energy and green infrastructure as part of a sustainability agenda aligned with long-term climate commitments.

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George welcomed MTN’s contribution to Ghana’s telecommunications growth, noting the sector had expanded from limited fixed-line infrastructure in the 1990s to a data-driven ecosystem with over 40 million active subscriptions. He said MTN’s market leadership, however, carried heightened obligations on service quality, pricing transparency and reliability, and confirmed that government would apply stricter regulatory standards to address persistent issues including dropped calls and coverage gaps.

The Minister said Ghana’s target is to achieve 5G population coverage of up to 70 percent by the country’s centenary celebrations. MTN has also announced customer promotions and prize activations running from June through December as part of its anniversary programme.