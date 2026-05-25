MTN Ghana Boosts SMEs With Digital Skills Training

MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through business education and digital tools, following its latest SME Business Clinic held in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Mohammed Abubakari-Sidick, Head of SME Sales at MTN Ghana, said many local businesses still need continuous exposure, operational support and digital skills to compete effectively at home and abroad. He described SMEs as one of the strongest pillars of Ghana’s economy, citing their role in job creation, entrepreneurship and household incomes.

The Koforidua session, the third of six regional clinics planned for the year, brought together roughly 150 selected enterprises from across the Eastern Region. Participants received training in financial management, bookkeeping, packaging, branding, product labelling, customer engagement and emerging business technologies.

The clinic forms part of a year-long programme called SME Accelerate, designed to close operational and technological gaps in the sector. Abubakari-Sidick said research among Ghanaian businesses found that many struggle with weak systems, poor record keeping, limited digital integration and low market visibility despite their resilience.

Earlier editions were held in the Volta and Ashanti Regions, with three more clinics scheduled before the end of the year as MTN extends enterprise support nationwide.

A central feature of the programme was the Y’elloBiz package, which bundles 4G internet connectivity, website creation, customised business email addresses and digital communication tools. The company said the solution helps businesses raise their visibility and replace generic email platforms that can undermine professionalism and brand identity.

“A website gives businesses visibility across the globe,” Abubakari-Sidick said.

MTN also introduced BusinessEye, a camera-based monitoring solution powered by both solar and grid electricity that allows owners to supervise their premises remotely. The company said the tool improves operational oversight and supports business continuity for entrepreneurs who cannot always be present on site.

The clinic further spotlighted women entrepreneurs, who MTN said operate between 51 and 52 per cent of SMEs in Ghana. Its Adwumapa package targets female-led businesses with affordable voice and data services, insurance support and telemedicine access that enables remote medical consultations.

MTN Ghana reported steady uptake of its SME products, with more than 102,000 users on its SME Plus solution, over 31,000 on Y’elloBiz and 20,000 women-led businesses on Adwumapa. Participants at the Koforidua clinic praised the blend of theoretical and hands-on training, saying the digital tools would help modernise their operations and support long-term growth.