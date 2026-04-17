Morocco Delivers Second Fertilizer Tranche to Ghana in Food Security Push

Ghana has received a second consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer from the Kingdom of Morocco, with officials framing the donation as evidence of a deepening bilateral partnership that is now extending beyond emergency agricultural support toward long-term structural cooperation.

The consignment was formally handed over at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Accra on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa received the shipment and described it as a timely reinforcement of Ghana’s food security efforts at a moment when global fertilizer markets remain under pressure from geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions.

The 2,000 metric tonnes will be transported in approximately 50 truckloads, distributed directly to farmers nationwide through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, following the same transparent mechanism used for the first consignment. The fertilizer is intended to support the government’s Feed Ghana initiative, which targets a reduction in the country’s food import bill.

Ghana’s food import bill stood at approximately $3 billion in 2024, and the renewed focus on agriculture is driven by the need to build domestic production capacity.

Beyond the immediate supply, Minister Ablakwa disclosed that both countries are in discussions to establish a local fertilizer manufacturing plant, which would shift the relationship from donation-based support to industrial cooperation and reduce Ghana’s long-term dependence on imports. He added that bilateral engagement is also expanding into visa facilitation and sports development, with a visa waiver agreement already generating a marked increase in travel between both countries.

Moroccan Ambassador Imane Ouaadil said the donation reflects her country’s commitment to strengthening agricultural resilience across Africa. She acknowledged the role of OCP Ghana in facilitating the donation, noting the company’s continued support to local farmers through training, financing, and partnerships, including the development of a national soil fertility map.

Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Khadijah Iddrisu, said the donation is a direct outcome of sustained diplomatic engagement between Accra and Rabat, and demonstrates how bilateral relations are translating into concrete sectoral benefit for Ghanaian farmers.