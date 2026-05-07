Moody’s Sees South Africa Debt Nearing Stabilisation

Moody’s Ratings said South Africa’s public debt is approaching a turning point, projecting that government borrowing will stabilise in 2026 before declining gradually in subsequent years as fiscal reforms begin to take effect.

The ratings agency credited stronger tax revenues, restrained public spending, and improving borrowing conditions for the more optimistic outlook. Moody’s currently rates South Africa at Ba2 with a stable outlook, keeping the country below investment grade but reflecting growing confidence in the direction of economic management.

South Africa’s government debt has climbed sharply over the past decade, driven by weak economic growth, repeated bailouts for state-owned enterprises, and rising debt-servicing costs. The debt burden now stands above 80 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which Moody’s said limits the government’s capacity to absorb future economic shocks. Budget projections, however, suggest debt may peak at around 78 percent of GDP before easing gradually over the medium term.

The report acknowledged that the broader fiscal trend has become more positive, supported by better revenue collection and reduced funding pressures. Progress on structural reforms targeting electricity supply, rail operations, port efficiency, and local government administration has also begun to ease pressure on businesses and financial institutions, analysts noted.

The South African government has argued that restoring infrastructure performance and fiscal discipline are prerequisites for attracting investment and reviving sustained growth. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has consistently emphasised that higher economic growth is essential for maintaining fiscal stability and creating jobs at scale. The government projects GDP growth of approximately 1.5 percent in 2026, though economists warn that structural constraints and persistently high unemployment remain significant headwinds.

While the Moody’s assessment stops short of a ratings upgrade, it represents a notable shift in tone after years of downgrades and subdued investor confidence, suggesting that South Africa’s reform agenda is gaining credibility among international credit observers.