Modern Floors CEO Wins Ghana’s Top Décor Entrepreneur Award

Basil David Anthony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Modern Floors & Walls, has been named Ghana’s most influential décor and interior solutions entrepreneur of 2025, receiving the honour at the 16th Ghana Entrepreneurs Awards in Accra.

The Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana presented the award during a gala held under the patronage of Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff to the Office of the President, drawing together leading business figures and industry stakeholders from across the country’s private sector.

The recognition follows years of deliberate transformation at Modern Floors & Walls under Anthony’s direction. The company supplies a growing range of products including SPC click lock flooring, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), carpet tiles, waterproof decorative coatings, artificial turf and adhesives, addressing persistent construction challenges such as dampness, poor durability and high maintenance in residential and commercial settings alike.

Beyond its product range, the company has built a reputation for technical training and hands on customer support, reinforcing quality standards across Ghana’s interior finishing sector.

Anthony’s ambitions reach well beyond Ghana’s borders. Modern Floors & Walls is actively exploring expansion into East Africa, drawing on a UK trademarked product portfolio it intends to position as a globally competitive offering across the region.

Closer to home, the company is preparing to introduce SPC Wall Panels to the Ghanaian market. Engineered for water resistance, durability and ease of installation, the panels offer a faster and more cost effective alternative to conventional wall finishing methods, with applications spanning residential, commercial and hospitality projects.

The Ghana Entrepreneurs Awards, now in its 16th edition, serves as a national platform recognising individuals whose work advances innovation and sustainable growth within Ghana’s private sector.