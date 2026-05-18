MoCDTI Rejects Misappropriation Claims Against Minister George

Ghana’s Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has rejected social media claims that sector minister Samuel Nartey George misappropriated public funds, describing the allegations as inaccurate and misleading.

In a press release, the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations (MoCDTI) said the document circulating online had been taken out of context and misrepresented. The ministry clarified that the document is an extract from a broader official submission seeking commitment authorisation from the Ministry of Finance, describing it as a standard step within Ghana’s public financial management and procurement procedures.

The ministry stressed that the submission is anchored in budgetary allocations already approved by Parliament for the 2026 fiscal year and has not yet received approval from the Ministry of Finance. It confirmed that no funds have been released, disbursed or spent in connection with any projects or activities referenced in the document.

The ministry urged the public to treat the circulating claims “with the contempt they deserve,” maintaining that they bear no relation to the actual status of the financial process.

MoCDTI said the submission covers a range of planned initiatives, including projects, operational activities and programme interventions scheduled for the 2026 fiscal year, all of which remain at a preliminary stage subject to standard administrative approvals before any government expenditure can occur.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability, assuring the public that all financial activities under its mandate are conducted in strict compliance with public finance regulations.

The denial comes on a day of heightened scrutiny for the communications sector, with Minister George earlier facing a sharp exchange at a Public Accounts Committee sitting over questions about telecom service quality and governance in the sector.