Minister Calls For Support For Tortsogbeza

The Minister for Culture, Tourism and Creative Arts, Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has appealed for urgent support for the Tortsogbeza celebrated by the chiefs and people of the Sokpoe Traditional Area in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region. She emphasized that the festival is not only unique but also represents a beautiful migration story that deserves to be shared with Ghanaians and the wider world. Speaking to journalists in Vodza, within the Keta Municipality, she highlighted the importance of promoting such cultural products to boost tourism and regional development.

The Tortsogbeza, which translates as the River Crossing Festival, is held annually in April around Easter. It commemorates the migration of the ancestors from Notsie in present-day Togo and their historic crossing of the Volta River to settle at Sokpoe. The festival’s centerpiece is a ceremonial re-enactment of this crossing, performed by the chiefs in canoes, symbolizing the safe arrival of their forebears led by figures such as Adela Tenutse. This tradition not only honors ancestral heritage but also strengthens community unity while showcasing drumming, dance, and traditional attire.

Marking its 40th anniversary in April 2026, the festival continues to attract visitors and dignitaries from across Ghana and beyond. It is characterized by the “Soso” celebration, meaning “we have moved,” where participants dress in red, accompanied by dance, drama, musketry, and displays of unity and resilience reminiscent of their ancestors. The event also provides an opportunity to highlight the daring migration of the Ewe people from Ketu in present-day Benin through Notsie in Togo before settling in Sokpoe.

Hon. Gomashie stressed that the Tortsogbeza deserves greater prominence among Ghana’s tourism and cultural offerings. She urged the media to support not only this festival but also other cultural events in the region to enhance tourism and development. Reaffirming her commitment as Minister, she assured that the Ghana Tourism Authority would provide the necessary backing to realize the vision for the tourism and creative arts sector.

Meanwhile, the Paramount Chief of the Sokpoe Traditional Area, Togbega Kadzi Zogah II, used the occasion to call on citizens both at home and abroad to unite and contribute their resources toward the development of Sokpoe. As President of the Tongu Chiefs’ Union, he also urged the youth to avoid drug and substance abuse and instead focus on their education to become responsible citizens in the future.