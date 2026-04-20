MIIF Seeks Civil Society Partnership to Strengthen Oversight of Mineral Wealth

The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) has called for stronger collaboration with civil society organisations as part of efforts to improve transparency and accountability in the management of Ghana’s mineral resources.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement session in Accra, MIIF Chief Executive Officer Mrs Justina Nelson said the Fund viewed dialogue with civil society as essential to ensuring that Ghana’s mineral wealth benefits both present and future generations.

She stressed that the management of the country’s natural resources was not only a technical responsibility but also a moral obligation, noting that the resources belonged to all Ghanaians.

Mrs Nelson said the engagement was intended to mark the beginning of a long-term relationship between MIIF and civil society groups rather than a one-time meeting.

According to her, civil society organisations play an important role in promoting accountability and keeping public institutions focused on the national interest.

She said MIIF welcomed scrutiny and constructive criticism, adding that such engagement would help the Fund improve its operations and protect the country’s long-term interests.

Mrs Nelson noted that MIIF was repositioning itself as a world-class sovereign minerals fund through prudent investment and risk management, with a focus on creating jobs, supporting industries, and strengthening the economy.

She emphasised that public trust must be earned through openness and responsible stewardship, adding that MIIF remained committed to doing right by Ghana and future generations.