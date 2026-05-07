Mali Attacked by Western-backed Rebels

Several major cities and towns have been severely impacted in joint attacks by separatists and jihadists from the north to the south of the West African state

Geostrategic Analysis

On April 25, hundreds of armed rebels conducted attacks against the Malian military and government resulting in the deaths of Minister of Defense General Sadio Camara along with other officials and civilians.

These incursions across the country were by no means surprising in light of the ongoing security crisis in Mali and throughout the entire Sahel region.

The Tuareg people in northern Mali have been in conflict with the Malian government since the early days of independence during the 1960s. The Tuaregs are scattered across several West and North African states including Mali, Niger, Algeria, Libya and Burkina Faso.

They are categorized as a Berber-speaking group which has a recorded presence in Northwest Africa for more than two thousand years. Due to the character of French colonialism, divisions between the Tuaregs and other Malian groups carried over after national independence in 1960.

There are Tuareg organizations which continue to demand autonomy or separation. However, they are not recognized as an independent entity by any international body such as the United Nations and the African Union (AU).

The Islamist rebels known as the Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) have found a base for recruitment among the Tuaregs in northern Mali. In the most recent episode of fighting, the JNIM has linked up with a coalition of Tuareg groups labeled as the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA).

Mali and other Sahel states have been profoundly affected by the rebel attacks. The military coups since 2020 in Mali as well as Niger and Burkina Faso were prompted by the failure of civilian regimes along with their French and U.S. military allies to curb the actions by groups like the JNIM and the FLA.

Mali is a member of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) which was formed amid earlier threats to militarily intervene by the former colonial power of France and its continuing allies in the region. Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso had been suspended from membership in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a formerly 15-member grouping established initially in 1975.

The rationale for their suspension was related to the refusal to return these governments to what is described as “civilian rule.” Yet, all of these heads-of-state which maintained control in these landlocked countries were allied with France, the United States and other NATO countries.

Under the guise of providing security for the Sahel states, two formations were established by France. Operation Barkhane and the G5 Sahel were ostensibly designed to fight rebel incursions by separatists and jihadists. In addition, the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) formed in early 2008, has played a role in West Africa as well. Nonetheless, the presence of these NATO states working in conjunction with governments and their militaries in the region has done absolutely nothing to create a more stable atmosphere in the ECOWAS and AES states.

Turning Towards the Russian Federation

These AES governments turned to the Russian Federation as an alternative to working with Paris and Washington. Since 2023, these states have been under grave threats by the imperialists and their surrogates.

It was revealed as early as June 2024 that the Ukraine government, a proxy of U.S. imperialism, had been working closely with the rebels in Mali prompting a severing of diplomatic relations between Bamako and Kiev. The right-wing government in Ukraine wants to join NATO and the European Union (EU).

In regard to the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, Ukraine is on the side of Tel Aviv and Washington irrespective of the worldwide condemnation of the imperialist-zionist aggression. Thousands of people have been killed in the bombings of Iran and Lebanon during the unprovoked operation “Epic Fury” and the later “Project Freedom” launched on February 28.

Moreover, in the Gaza region of Palestine, there have been at least 70,000 Palestinians killed by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) since October 2023. Demonstrations have occurred internationally denouncing the genocide being carried out against the Palestinians.

Despite the worldwide solidarity with the Palestinians and Lebanese people, Washington and Tel Aviv have refused to halt their genocidal wars. The Republic of South Africa filed a lawsuit in late 2023 against the apartheid regime in Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest legal body within the United Nations. Within a month, the South African lawsuit received a positive ruling from the ICJ jurists. The court ruled that South African charges of genocide against the Palestinians were plausible. Nonetheless, nothing has been done by the U.S. and Israel to ameliorate the situation in Gaza.

Consequently, the Ukrainians, working alongside the rebels, are seeking to destabilize and destroy the governments and resources of the people of the AES. Mali has gold and uranium resources which could be utilized to improve the social conditions of the people inside the country. Burkina Faso is also rich in gold while Niger is a major source of uranium.

In a report published by the Associated Press in 2024, it emphasized:

“Mali’s government is cutting diplomatic ties with Ukraine over allegations that Kyiv aided an attack last month by armed groups in the West African country in which Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries suffered heavy losses. Mali’s government spokesman, Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, said in a statement Sunday that the decision to immediately cut ties was prompted by comments from a Ukrainian official indicating his country’s involvement in the insurgency in Mali. Ukrainian military intelligence agency spokesman Andriy Yusov last week told Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne that armed groups in Mali had received ‘all the necessary information they needed’ from Kyiv to conduct the July attack. Dozens of Russia’s Wagner mercenaries and Malian soldiers were killed by jihadis and rebels in July in northern Mali, in what one analyst described as the largest battleground blow to the Wagner group in years.” (https://apnews.com/article/mali-ukraine-wagner-junta-embassy-rebel-russia-senegal-a471c7332369d154af57ad0816fb3504)

The Wagner Group has been phased out and replaced by the Africa Corps which is under the control of the government in Moscow. The Africa Corps has been working with the AES countries to ensure their safety while they embark upon development projects to reverse the underdevelopment engendered by neo-colonialism.

Economic Status and Political Instability

The AES countries have been negatively impacted by the domination exercised by the world capitalist system over their national and regional economies. Neo-colonialism has not increased the national income and societal development.

Since its break with France and the U.S., there has been economic growth in Mali. Nonetheless, the attacks carried out by the rebel groupings are undoubtedly hampering development which could further drive down the rates of poverty and deprivation.

In a World Bank report on the human development index in Mali, it notes that:

“Poverty incidence in Mali has remained high and stable, averaging around 45 percent since 2011. The ongoing conflict has been devastating, resulting in significant loss of life and mass displacement. The scale of displacement has fluctuated with the intensity of the conflict, with nearly 400,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) currently recorded as of 2024, according to UNHCR. Over time, as many as 855,000 people have been displaced and subsequently returned. Remarkably, agricultural production has shown resilience to the conflict. Cultivated areas of key crops have remained stable, even in regions where agricultural production is vulnerable to disruption. This resilience is evident in rice cultivation in the Niger Delta and cotton production.” (https://documents.worldbank.org/en/publication/documents-reports/documentdetail/099709004212596601)

Consequently, the western hostility towards Mali and other AES governments will continue until there is greater unity with other states in the region. As long as the divisions between those who remain in ECOWAS and others such as the AES which are seeking greater sovereignty and genuine economic independence continue, the economic growth and development will remain stalled.

Obviously, the unity and development of Africa cannot proceed under neo-colonialism. These states can only advance if a program of socialist transformation is enacted.