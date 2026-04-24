Mahama Pledges Support to Modernise Ghana Immigration Service

President John Dramani Mahama has given direct assurances to the Governing Council of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) that the government will back efforts to retool and modernise the Service, describing it as a symbol of national sovereignty that deserves adequate support.

The pledge came during a courtesy call at Jubilee House by the Council, led by Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, in a meeting aimed at formally introducing Council members, briefing the President on ongoing reforms, and seeking his guidance.

President Mahama described the GIS as “the first point of entry into Ghana” and “a symbol of our complete sovereignty,” underlining the strategic importance he attaches to effective immigration governance.

He commended the Council for launching Project Secure Our Borders (SECOBOR), a public-private partnership initiative designed to bolster border security in the face of constrained state resources.

“I assure you of government’s support to resolve your logistical challenges. We are working hard to improve your working conditions so you can deliver on your mandate,” the President said.

Minister Muntaka outlined ongoing reforms, revealing that seven new Regional Immigration Offices are under construction nationwide as part of efforts to bring services closer to citizens and strengthen border management across the country.

Council Chairman Rev. Stephen Wengam used the occasion to appeal for presidential backing for SECOBOR, stressing that the initiative would significantly boost the GIS’s operational capacity through strategic partnerships with the private sector.

Project SECOBOR was designed as a response to persistent gaps in border control, surveillance, officer welfare, and technological capacity, with the Council arguing that the government alone cannot shoulder the full burden of resourcing the Service.

In its first year under its current leadership, the GIS generated over GH¢546 million in revenue, largely driven by reforms in visa and permit processing, and issued 186,959 permits and visas, representing a 32.5 percent increase over the previous year.

President Mahama congratulated both the Minister and the Council for their work and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the GIS can perform its duties effectively.