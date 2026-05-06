Mahama Meets UAE President to Boost Bilateral Economic Relations

John Dramani Mahama has held a strategic meeting with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation in energy, investment, and global security.

In a Facebook post, Mahama described the engagement, held on Wednesday, as highly productive. He noted that discussions centred on transforming Ghana’s energy sector through a stronger partnership with the United Arab Emirates.

According to him, both sides agreed to deepen collaboration in the oil and gas industry, with particular emphasis on attracting UAE investment into the development of storage facilities in Ghana.

The two leaders also explored efforts to diversify Ghana’s energy mix, sharing a commitment to reducing reliance on crude oil and promoting long-term energy stability through cleaner and alternative energy sources.

Beyond energy, the discussions touched on global security issues. Mahama expressed Ghana’s solidarity with the UAE regarding ongoing complexities in the Middle East, stressing the importance of ending hostilities to allow global focus to shift toward sustainable development, innovation, and advancements in Artificial Intelligence.

The meeting is expected to further strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates.