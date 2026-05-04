Mahama Champions Africa’s Innovation Drive at Libreville Forum

John Dramani Mahama has joined global leaders in Libreville, Gabon, to participate in the inaugural Libreville International Forum for Innovation and Development, a high-level gathering focused on shaping Africa’s future through innovation and strategic investment.

The forum, hosted on May 3, 2026, at the Palais des Congrès, has brought together Heads of State, senior government officials, global investors, and technology experts to deliberate on pathways to sustainable development across the continent.

Held under the patronage of Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, President of the Republic of Gabon, the forum is themed “Political Stability, Business Climate, and Artificial Intelligence: Catalysts for Growth.” Discussions are centered on how governance reforms, improved investment climates, and emerging technologies—particularly artificial intelligence—can accelerate economic transformation in Africa.

The event also serves as a platform to position Gabon as a regional hub for innovation and a prime destination for international investment. Organisers are using the occasion to inaugurate the Omar Bongo Ondimba Congress Centre, a newly constructed facility designed to host major global conferences and foster international dialogue.

The forum is expected to conclude with the adoption of the Libreville Declaration, a strategic document outlining commitments by participating leaders to strengthen governance, promote transparency, and advance digital integration across African economies.

President Mahama’s participation underscores his continued advocacy for policies that bridge the gap between government and the private sector. He has consistently emphasized the importance of partnerships that drive inclusive growth, innovation, and sustainable development across the continent.