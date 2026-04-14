Mahama: A Stable Nigeria Keeps West Africa’s Balance

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has offered a candid reflection on Nigeria’s critical importance to the region’s security and stability, saying he prays daily for Nigeria to prosper so that large-scale economic migration toward Ghana does not become a burden the smaller country must absorb.

Mahama made the remarks at the 4th Edition of the African Heritage Awards held in Accra on Saturday, April 11, where he served as Special Guest of Honour and Chief Host. The ceremony, organised by AfriHeritage, saw former African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina receive the African Lifetime Achievement Award, among other honourees.

In his address, Mahama framed Nigeria not merely as a neighbour but as a matter of direct security interest for Ghana.

“Nigeria is of keen security interest to us. If Nigeria does well, Ghana does well. I mean, when you have cousins, 250 million of them, you want them to do well so that one million of them don’t come drifting towards a small country like Ghana. So everyday when I wake up, I pray for Nigeria, God let Nigeria get their acts together,” he said.

The remarks draw attention to the structural pressures that economic instability in larger West African nations can place on smaller ones, and reflect a consistent position Mahama has held on regional interdependence. Earlier in December 2025, after receiving a chieftaincy title in Ile-Ife, Mahama described the two nations as sharing a common destiny, saying: “When Nigeria prospers, Ghana prospers.”

Nigeria, with a population exceeding 220 million, has grappled with inflation, currency pressure, and a cost-of-living crisis since 2023, prompting significant internal displacement and emigration. Ghana and Nigeria are both members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which guarantees freedom of movement across member states.