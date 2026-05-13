Mafi Communities Appeal For Urgent Fix To Collapsed Road Culvert

Residents of Mafi Aklamador and Mafi Atitekpo in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region are appealing to the government and the District Assembly to urgently repair a massive erosion hole that has formed on the main Dove-Junction–Battor road between their communities, destroying the only culvert that channels water beneath it. They fear that continued rainfall could soon split the road completely in two.

The Dove-Junction–Mafi Aklamador–Battor road links several communities, including Agbalikope, Xikpo, Kumikpo, Dekpoe, Battor, and Aveyime, with Aklamador and Atitekpo most affected by the crisis. Residents say the road began deteriorating after the culvert collapsed in October 2025, and repeated reports to authorities have yielded no results.

Mafi Aklamador Headman, Mr. Gershon Kofi Dzisenu, said the issue had been reported to the District Assembly Engineer, who indicated that the damage was beyond the Assembly’s capacity to fix. He lamented that many locals—mainly farmers and traders—now risk losing their livelihoods as the road links markets in Aveyime, Dove, Battor, Mepe, Ada Junction, Kasseh, and Sogakope.

The School Management Committee Chairmen, Alhaji Samuel Goku and Mr. King David Korbla Dzisah, warned that a complete cutoff would endanger thousands of daily commuters, including students, teachers, farmers, traders, and public workers. They also noted the road’s key role in connecting the Sege-Accra road and both the Sogakope-Accra and Sogakope-Aflao highways at Dove Junction.

Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Alexander Gabby Hottordze, confirmed the situation and said plans are underway to reconstruct the stretch under a government project honoring the late Alfred Amoah Dodovi. He explained that the Road Minister has approved the proposal and construction will soon begin from Mepe through Dove Town and Aklaya to connect with the Sege-Battor road. Hon. Hottordze urged residents to remain patient, assuring them that the road will be fixed soon.