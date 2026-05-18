Luanda To Host Africa Financial Summit In November

The Africa Financial Summit (AFIS) will be held in Luanda, Angola on November 3 and 4, 2026, marking the platform’s first edition in Southern Africa and a Lusophone country.

Organisers expect more than 1,250 banking executives, insurers, fintech leaders, regulators, investors, and pension fund managers, with sessions focused on financing African economies, deepening continental integration, advancing digital transformation, and strengthening regional financial champions.

Founded in 2021 by Jeune Afrique Media Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), AFIS has positioned itself as one of the main platforms for dialogue between Africa’s financial industry, regulators, and policymakers. A supervisory council of around thirty senior figures guides the agenda, including Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede of Access Holdings and African Development Bank Vice President Solomon Quaynor.

The choice of Luanda places Africa’s seventh largest economy at the centre of the continental finance agenda. Angola’s gross domestic product stands at roughly 115 billion dollars, and the country is pursuing reforms aimed at modernising its banking sector, strengthening financial regulation, digitising services, and diversifying away from oil. Authorities are also building out capital markets through the Angolan Stock Exchange (BODIVA), opening to international investors, and integrating with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) free trade area.

“This first edition in Southern Africa shines a spotlight on Angola,” said Amir Ben Yahmed, founder of AFIS and chief executive of Jeune Afrique Media Group.

Manuel Antonio Tiago Dias, Governor of the National Bank of Angola, described the gathering as a strategic space for collaboration on the continent’s major financial challenges. The 2026 edition arrives as African policymakers push the New African Financial Architecture, a framework prioritising domestic capital mobilisation amid tighter global liquidity and rising borrowing costs.

The summit previously convened in Lomé and Casablanca. The Luanda edition extends the platform’s continental reach and draws a Portuguese speaking market into the centre of regional financial dialogue for the first time.