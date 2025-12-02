Liquid C2 Launches AI Powered Cloud Programme

Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, has launched Liquid G, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered Google Cloud distribution programme aimed at accelerating cloud adoption across Africa. Delivered through Cloudmania, Liquid G expands access to advanced cloud technologies for African resellers and enterprises.

The programme builds on Liquid C2’s long standing collaboration with Google Cloud and introduces AI enabled support to streamline operations for resellers. It offers a single provider marketplace for procurement, billing in local currencies, and multi cloud service management.

Oswald Jumira, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Liquid C2, said Liquid G redefines how African resellers engage with Google Cloud, making the process smarter, faster, and more rewarding. He added that the goal is to empower local businesses to harness cloud innovation to directly impact productivity and growth.

Unlike traditional distributors, Liquid G integrates AI throughout the reseller journey, from onboarding to product discovery, helping resellers grow multi cloud margins, expand service portfolios, and strengthen client relationships with minimal complexity.

Simon Aldous, Director of Channel Sales, United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI) and Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) at Google Cloud, added that Liquid G represents a significant step forward in making Google Cloud’s infrastructure, AI, and data analytics solutions more accessible across Africa. This initiative empowers local enterprises to innovate and thrive in the digital economy.

The launch reinforces Liquid C2’s positioning as one of Africa’s most comprehensive multi cloud service providers and demonstrates the company’s commitment to digital transformation, accessibility, and empowerment for businesses across the continent.

Liquid G leverages Cloudmania, which has been active since 2021 in multiple African countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, Botswana, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Through Liquid G, Liquid C2 aims to bridge gaps in cloud accessibility, expand AI powered solutions, and enable African businesses to compete in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

The programme addresses a critical need in Africa’s technology ecosystem where businesses often face challenges accessing world class cloud infrastructure. By integrating artificial intelligence into every step of the reseller experience, Liquid G promises to deliver a differentiated experience that aligns with the evolving needs of African digital businesses.

The initiative showcases best in class Google Cloud infrastructure, AI, and data analytics solutions that are in increasing demand on the African continent. Resellers can now strengthen customer relationships while growing their margins and expanding their service portfolios with reduced operational complexity.

Cassava Technologies, the parent company of Liquid C2, is described as a global technology leader of African heritage. The company has established itself as a significant player in Africa’s digital transformation journey, with operations spanning multiple countries and sectors.

The launch of Liquid G comes as cloud adoption accelerates across Africa, driven by increasing digitalization of businesses and government services. Industry analysts suggest that demand for cloud services on the continent is expected to grow significantly over the coming years as more organizations embrace digital transformation strategies.

Liquid C2’s partnership with Google Cloud dates back to November 2023, when the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for strategic collaboration in Africa. That partnership aimed to enhance Liquid C2’s cloud and cybersecurity offerings while expanding Google Cloud’s presence in Africa’s technology solutions market.

The Cloudmania platform, through which Liquid G operates, has established a track record of delivering cloud services across Africa. The platform’s multi country presence positions it to serve as an effective distribution channel for Google Cloud services, particularly in markets where access to advanced cloud technologies has historically been limited.

Liquid C2 delivers cutting edge cloud and cybersecurity services and solutions as part of Cassava Technologies’ broader portfolio. The company’s offerings span cloud solutions that enhance accessibility and scalability, alongside robust cybersecurity services designed to safeguard sensitive data and strengthen security and compliance postures.

The programme’s emphasis on local currency billing addresses a significant pain point for African businesses, many of which face challenges managing foreign exchange exposure when procuring international technology services. This feature could prove particularly attractive in markets experiencing currency volatility.