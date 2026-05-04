Lagos Seals 12 Buildings Over Elevator Safety Non-Compliance

The Lagos State Government has shut down at least 12 hotels, shopping complexes, and residential buildings for failing to meet mandatory elevator and lift safety requirements, marking its most significant enforcement action yet under a regulatory drive that has been building since early 2026.

The Lagos State Safety Commission carried out the sealing exercise on Thursday, April 30, targeting facilities in Admiralty Way in Lekki Phase 1 and parts of Ikeja. Among the properties affected are The Heritage and AXA on Awolowo Road in Ikeja, Mosesola House, Debour House, and Bosch House on Soji Adepegba Close, as well as Bridge View, Elizabeth Court, 10Bou Towers, Brion Court, Footprints Apartments, Lekki Luxury Flats, and Brasas Mall on Admiralty Way in Lekki.

In a statement released on Sunday, the commission said the affected property owners and managers had persistently failed to register their lift systems with the state government for inspection, maintenance, and safety monitoring, despite repeated notices and reminders ahead of a compliance deadline that expired on March 31, 2026.

Leading the enforcement team was the commission’s Chief Scientific Officer, Sovi Tijani, who represented the Director-General, Lanre Mojola. Tijani said the action became unavoidable after continued disregard for regulatory directives. “We duly served them notices, informing them of the need to comply before the expiration of the deadline, but they failed to do so,” he said. “Some refused to acknowledge or collect the letters from our officials, while others attempted to obstruct our personnel during enforcement.”

He stressed that proper registration of elevators is essential to enabling routine safety inspections and protecting users across both commercial and residential buildings. Poorly maintained lifts, he warned, present serious risks to lives.

The commission urged all building owners and facility managers who have yet to comply to register their lift systems through the government’s dedicated digital registration platform and ensure regular maintenance in line with state safety standards. It warned that enforcement actions would continue and that defaulters would face further sanctions until full compliance is achieved.

The crackdown reflects a broader push by Lagos State to tighten oversight of vertical transportation infrastructure as the city’s high-rise development continues to expand rapidly.