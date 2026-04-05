Kwahu Business Forum 2026: Corporate Citizenship, Sustaining African Businesses Take Centre Stage With KGL Case Study

The 2026 Kwahu Business Forum at the Kwahu Convention Centre entered its second day with a strong focus on finance, market access, growth, and innovation, bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and the general public to explore pathways for investment and economic expansion. The high-profile gathering was attended by President John Dramani Mahama, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, ministers of state, traditional leaders, and key business figures.

Addressing the forum, Mr. Alex Dadey, the Group Executive Chairman of KGL, delivered a thought-provoking presentation on “Good Corporate Citizenship in Building Sustainable African Business Champions – The KGL Case Study,” where he emphasized that corporate citizenship must be treated as a core business strategy rather than an afterthought.

Drawing from the experience of the KGL Group, Mr. Dadey stressed that trust remains a critical currency in Africa’s evolving markets, noting that sustainable success depends on governance, compliance, partnerships, and measurable societal impact. He argued that businesses must go beyond profit-making to actively contribute to education, health, youth empowerment, and community development.

“Corporate citizenship is not something you do after success, it is often the reason success becomes sustainable,” he stated, highlighting KGL’s investments in sports development, education, and healthcare as practical examples of responsible corporate engagement.

Mr. Dadey also raised concerns about the fragility of many African businesses, which are often built around individuals rather than systems. He warned that such structures risk collapse when founders are no longer present, calling for a shift toward institution-building, strong governance, and long-term sustainability.

Responding to these concerns, President Mahama underscored the importance of succession planning, describing it as a major gap in both formal and informal sectors. He urged business owners to deliberately plan for continuity to prevent enterprises from collapsing after the loss of their founders.

On the challenge of businesses remaining at the startup level, the President noted that limited managerial capacity among founders often hinders growth. He encouraged established companies to support emerging businesses through equity partnerships and acquisitions to help scale promising ventures.

President Mahama further reflected on the origins of the forum, revealing that he and Chief of Staff Julius Debrah envisioned it as a platform to harness Kwahu’s entrepreneurial spirit for national development. Despite being in opposition at the time, he said, they initiated the first forum in 2024 to promote networking, improve business management, and expand market opportunities.

The forum, he explained, was designed not only to celebrate Kwahu’s rich business culture but also to address structural challenges facing entrepreneurs while fostering partnerships that drive productivity and innovation.

As discussions continue, the 2026 Kwahu Business Forum is reinforcing its role as a critical platform for shaping Ghana’s business landscape, placing corporate responsibility, sustainability, and strategic growth at the heart of Africa’s economic future..