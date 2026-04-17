Kumasi Apostle Warns Black Stars Face Group Stage Exit at 2026 World Cup

A Kumasi-based clergyman has issued a stark warning over Ghana’s prospects at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, claiming a spiritual revelation shows the Black Stars will be eliminated before the knockout rounds unless the team addresses what he describes as a fundamental weakness in spiritual preparedness.

Apostle Joseph Olam Bohyeba said his prediction is grounded in visions received during a midnight prayer session on September 15, 2025, during which he says he observed Ghana’s matches against several nations. “All the prophecies I made for the friendly matches have come to pass, and from what I saw, we will not even qualify from the group stages,” he said.

He identified Ghana’s upcoming clash with England as a particular source of concern. “The one that we struggled with is the match with England,” Apostle Olam stated, adding that his visions would not fail and that his responsibility was simply to declare what he had seen.

Ghana face Panama, England, and Croatia in Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the apostle’s references to those opponents align with the confirmed fixture list. He argued that results at the elite level are not purely a function of coaching or technical quality. “We do not just play football like that; we need spirits to win a match so as you can suppress your opponent’s spirit and secure victory,” he said.

He characterised the Black Stars as spiritually vulnerable at present. “The Black Stars team is weak spiritually; they do not have spiritual backing,” Apostle Olam stated, before extending an invitation to the team’s management to seek his counsel. “If they want, they should come and see me. If they do not, they will come home.”

His comments arrive at a turbulent moment for Ghanaian football. The Ghana Football Association appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach just days ago, ending weeks of uncertainty that followed Otto Addo’s departure after friendly defeats to Austria and Germany in March. Ghana has failed to progress past the group stage at both the 2014 and 2022 World Cups, and breaking that pattern is widely considered the minimum expectation for North America.

The Ghana Football Association has made no public response to the apostle’s claims.