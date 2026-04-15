Koforidua Roars as Telecel Brings TGMA Xperience to Eastern Region

Thousands of music fans packed the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre Stadium on Saturday, 11 April 2026, for a free concert marking one of the most eagerly anticipated build-up events to this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The Xperience Concert, part of the countdown to the 27th TGMA finale in Accra on 9 May, delivered a full night of performances from some of Ghana’s biggest names in music. Stonebwoy, Medikal, Wendy Shay, Lasmid and Piesie Esther headlined the bill, with nominees from the Unsung category also taking the stage in a showcase that reflected the breadth and vitality of Ghana’s music scene.

Telecel Ghana, the title sponsor of the awards scheme, used the occasion to underscore more than a decade of support for the country’s creative industry. “Music is a powerful passion point for connecting people and telling our stories,” said Aneth Muga, Director of Consumer Business at Telecel Ghana. “For over a decade, we have supported the TGMA because we believe in the talent, creativity and cultural power of Ghanaian music, and our goal is to help elevate it both locally and globally.”

The telco’s presence in Koforidua extended well beyond the stage. Before the concert, a Telecel delegation paid courtesy calls on the Paramount Chief of New Juaben, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, as well as the Eastern Regional Minister, Mrs. Rita Awatey, reinforcing partnerships with both traditional and regional leadership.

Earlier in the day, attention turned to the next generation when the TGMA in Schools initiative made a stop at Pope John Senior High School (SHS) in Koforidua. Students engaged directly with Stonebwoy in wide-ranging conversations about music, creativity and career pathways, part of a broader effort to inspire young Ghanaians to see the creative arts as a viable and rewarding future.

The Xperience Concert forms part of a wider programme of fan engagement activities, including digital voting campaigns, that will carry audiences through to the main awards night in Accra next month.