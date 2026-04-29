Kimpton Trust Sets GHȼ1 Billion Asset Target at Annual Meeting

Kimpton Trust Ghana Limited has set a target to grow its assets under management to GHS1 billion over the medium to long term, with Managing Director Eric Osei-Abankwa outlining a detailed strategic roadmap at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Accra on March 24, 2026.

Osei-Abankwa told shareholders and stakeholders that the company, which is licensed by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) as a corporate trustee, would pursue the milestone through five strategic priorities: strengthening cybersecurity and operational scalability, investing in employee development and continuous professional training, advancing product innovation, delivering superior customer service, and upholding strong corporate governance anchored in disciplined risk management.

He noted the scale of the company’s transformation. When Kimpton Trust Ghana Limited (KTL) began establishing itself about a decade ago, its assets under management stood below GHS1 million. The company now manages over GHS400 million, a growth trajectory he attributed to disciplined leadership, operational consistency, and sustained stakeholder trust.

The Managing Director referenced two major disruptions that tested Ghana’s financial and pensions sector in recent years: the regulatory clean-up exercise that led to the revocation of 53 licences, and the impact of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). Despite those headwinds, he commended Pension Fund Managers for the soundness of their judgment and acknowledged the NPRA’s protective role in safeguarding members’ pension assets.

Osei-Abankwa also signalled KTL’s ambitions beyond fund returns, describing pension schemes as instruments of national development. He pointed to long-term investment opportunities in real estate, road infrastructure, and green projects as areas where pension capital could support economic growth, reflecting a broader alignment between investment strategy and national development goals.

The AGM also served as a platform to thank key institutional partners, including Nobus Technology, Sentinel Asset Managers, and Zenith Bank, as well as shareholders, board members, and trustees for their continued support. The Managing Director noted that the company’s recent relocation from East Legon to Spintex reflects its continued expansion and commitment to positioning itself for sustained future growth.

Newly appointed Board Chairman Joseph Nii Okine Afful described the Board as confident in the company’s direction. “Continuous innovation remains essential, as outdated products and programmes can easily become obsolete, while customers remain central to everything we do because the ultimate goal is to secure a good future for contributors,” Afful said, adding that strong corporate governance continued to guide accountability, compliance, and growth across operations.

KTL operates under the tagline “Your Future is Bright,” which Osei-Abankwa said captures the company’s core commitment to ensuring financial security and long-term confidence for all members. The private pensions segment has demonstrated particular resilience since 2016 despite industry-wide challenges, he noted.