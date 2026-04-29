The United Arab Emirates’ departure from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is likely to permanently reduce the cartel’s pricing power and embed a new layer of volatility into global crude markets, according to a senior financial analyst, as oil prices climb toward levels not seen since last year’s supply disruptions.

The UAE, OPEC’s third-largest producer behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq, will leave the group effective May 1, ending nearly six decades of membership that began when Abu Dhabi first joined in 1967. The announcement pushed international benchmark Brent crude to nearly $113 a barrel, with analysts warning further gains remain possible if disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz persist.

Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, a financial advisory firm, said the UAE brought a rare combination of qualities to OPEC’s supply management model. It holds meaningful spare capacity alongside the operational flexibility to bring barrels to market quickly, a combination that has historically allowed the group to credibly adjust supply and anchor pricing expectations.

“A core pillar of oil market stability has been removed by this unexpected move,” Green said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The exit follows weeks of Iranian missile and drone attacks on UAE infrastructure and sustained Iranian disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies normally pass. Those disruptions have constrained the UAE’s export capacity in the near term, limiting the immediate market impact of its departure even as crude prices have risen sharply.

Markets absorbed the news with measured caution. Near-term conflict risk continued to support higher prices, but the prospect of a less cohesive OPEC beyond the current crisis limited how far the initial rally extended.

Green said the medium-term picture looks more structurally disruptive. A weakened coordination framework reduces the credibility of production caps and forward guidance, giving individual producers an economic incentive to expand output independently of group decisions. The UAE holds ambitions to reach five million barrels per day in production capacity by 2027, underpinned by a $150 billion investment programme by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Operating outside OPEC’s quota constraints gives Abu Dhabi the freedom to pursue that target without restriction.

Global oil consumption stands near record levels at above 102 million barrels per day, supported by demand from major Asian economies and a recovery in international aviation. Supply growth outside OPEC has remained inconsistent, leaving markets exposed to any further fracture among exporters.

If geopolitical tensions stabilise over the next 12 to 24 months, the gradual arrival of additional UAE barrels could pull Brent back into an $80 to $95 range, Green indicated. Should disruptions intensify, a return toward $120 remains plausible given constrained shipping routes and reduced producer coordination.

The UAE’s repositioning carries implications that extend beyond energy markets. Abu Dhabi has drawn closer to Washington in recent months, with discussions between US and UAE authorities reported on potential currency support arrangements. Green described that alignment as introducing a different layer of influence into how global oil supply signals are interpreted, one that intersects energy strategy, liquidity support, and currency stability in ways markets are still working to price.

The case assigned in North Carolina, as with broader energy market dynamics, reflects a world in which independent national interests are increasingly overriding collective frameworks.