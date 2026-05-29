KGL Group to Host CNBC Africa’s First Ghana Country Office

KGL Group and CNBC Africa have announced a strategic partnership that will see the establishment of CNBC Africa’s first dedicated country office in Ghana, hosted by the KGL Group of Companies.

The announcement was made by KGL Group Executive Chairman Alex Apau Dadey at the 10th Ghana Chief Executive Officer Summit in Accra on Thursday, May 28, attended by President John Dramani Mahama.

Dadey described the partnership as a reflection of a shared commitment to amplifying African business stories, deepening conversations around enterprise and investment, and raising Ghana’s profile within the global business and economic landscape.

The development positions Ghana as a new editorial hub for CNBC Africa, the continent’s leading business television network, which currently operates country-specific coverage across several African markets including South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.

Speaking at the summit, Dadey urged African leaders and business executives to build enduring enterprises rather than chase short-term gains, describing leadership as Africa’s “missing infrastructure.” He said industrialisation would not succeed where leadership failed to think beyond election cycles and quarterly earnings reports.

“Potential alone has never transformed any nation. Africa therefore faces a defining choice: either remain a market for the ambitions of others or build enterprises capable of shaping global economic outcomes ourselves,” he stated.

KGL Group’s technology subsidiary, KGL Technology, currently ranks first in the ICT category at the Ghana Club 100 Awards, reflecting the group’s footprint across technology, gaming and telecommunications sectors.

Dadey also called for stronger governance structures, succession planning and long-term reinvestment strategies to prevent African wealth from disappearing within a single generation, warning that too much productive capital on the continent was being consumed rather than institutionalised.

The CNBC Africa Ghana office is expected to strengthen coverage of Ghana’s growing economy and its position as a key investment destination within West Africa.