Kenya Launches UrbanTok to Challenge TikTok’s Creator Economy

Kenya has unveiled a homegrown short-video and livestreaming platform designed to give local content creators a direct path to earning from their work, taking aim at a frustration that has long defined the relationship between African creators and global digital platforms.

Named UrbanTok, the platform was launched on April 30, 2026, at the Connected Africa Summit in Nairobi by Mzawadi Group, a Kenyan technology company. The Kenyan government lent its endorsement to the launch, with John Kipchumba Tanui, Principal Secretary in the State Department for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and the Digital Economy, attending and framing the initiative as a step toward digital sovereignty.

Tanui said Kenyan creators have long struggled with foreign algorithms and payment gateways that limit how much they actually take home from their content. UrbanTok, he argued, offers a locally controlled alternative where creators can monetise their work without navigating external financial systems.

The platform bundles multiple revenue tools into a single interface, including paywalled content, e-commerce, crowdfunding, and livestreaming with direct audience payments. Critically, it is built around local payment infrastructure, removing the dependence on platforms such as PayPal that currently add friction and fees at every step for many African creators.

That frustration is well established in Kenya. TikTok currently dominates the country’s social media landscape with more than 18.4 million adult users, yet creators report that the platform’s gift system charges viewers in Kenya at higher rates than in wealthier markets, and earnings remain heavily dependent on brand partnerships rather than structured platform income. UrbanTok’s pitch targets precisely this gap.

The web version of the platform was live at launch with creator content already available. However, the Android app had a troubled debut, briefly appearing on the Google Play Store before being pulled down, suggesting the rollout is still in progress and raising questions about the platform’s readiness for scale.

Previous attempts to build local alternatives in Kenya have produced cautionary results. Yafreeka, a video platform created by Kenyan creator Andrew Kibe following the closure of his YouTube channel, drew early attention but has since stagnated with around 10,000 Play Store downloads and limited ongoing engagement. The challenge of building a social platform is distinct from building an audience, and for UrbanTok, attracting creators is only half the equation. Retaining audiences in a market already deeply familiar with TikTok’s content discovery and network effects is the harder task.

The competitive backdrop is also shaped by broader tensions around platform governance. Kenya previously debated regulating or banning TikTok over content concerns, while TikTok’s ongoing legal battles in the United States have accelerated conversations across Africa and globally about who owns digital infrastructure, who controls data flows, and who captures the revenue that creators generate.

UrbanTok is not claiming it can replicate TikTok’s scale. Its strategy is localisation over imitation, betting that offering demonstrably better economics within a locally owned ecosystem can carve out a sustainable position rather than displace a global incumbent with 18 million established users in a single market.

Whether that bet succeeds will depend on execution. The platform needs a monetisation system that visibly outperforms what creators currently earn elsewhere, a content algorithm that surfaces new voices fairly, and a community dense enough to make going live worthwhile. None of those things emerge from a launch event alone.

UrbanTok’s opening is a credible statement of intent. Delivering on it will require considerably more.