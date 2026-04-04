Kenya Launches Push for Affordable Livestock Disease Testing

Kenya has convened a high-level workshop in Nairobi aimed at making livestock disease diagnosis faster, cheaper, and more accessible to the millions of small-scale farmers and pastoralists who form the backbone of the country’s agricultural economy, as the government works to close a dangerous gap between laboratory capacity and conditions on the ground.

The meeting, held at the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) campus in Nairobi, brought together government officials, veterinarians, researchers, development partners, private sector actors, and farmer representatives. It was co-organised by Kenya’s Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) and the Transforming Animal Health Solutions and Services for Low and Middle Income Countries (TAHSSL) platform, operated jointly by GALVmed, ILRI, and Clinglobal.

Livestock diseases including Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), and various parasitic infections continue to drain productivity, restrict market access, and in some cases cross into the human population as zoonotic outbreaks. Despite the scale of the threat, many smallholder and pastoralist communities lack the affordable, reliable diagnostic tools needed to detect illness early and respond before outbreaks spread.

Dr Allan Azegele, Director of Veterinary Services, noted that Kenya has approximately 22 million cattle, 23 million sheep, and up to 35 million goats, with the dairy sector processing close to 4.3 billion litres of milk annually and targeting 10 billion litres. The beef sector faces a deficit of nearly 300,000 metric tonnes, and the export of sheep and goats to the Middle East generates weekly revenues of up to Sh450 million. Diseases that go undetected undermine all of these figures.

Principal Secretary in the State Department for Livestock Development, Jonathan Mueke, said diagnostic capacity sits at the heart of any functioning animal health system. “Strong veterinary diagnostics are central to early disease detection, outbreak response, surveillance, food safety, and trade assurance. Without timely and reliable diagnostics, our ability to prevent and control disease is significantly weakened,” he said, commending ongoing efforts to strengthen Kenya’s veterinary laboratory network and expand the use of technology in animal health service delivery.

Dr Azegele reinforced that point, adding: “Early and accurate disease detection is critical not only for protecting livestock productivity, but also for safeguarding human health and ensuring food security. By strengthening diagnostics, we can respond faster to outbreaks, reduce misuse of drugs, and guide targeted vaccination campaigns.”

GALVmed’s Head of Research and Development, Dr Karelle De Luca, said international partners remain committed to the effort. “We are committed to partnering with governments, research institutions, and the private sector to ensure that small-scale producers have access to the tools they need to manage animal diseases effectively,” she said.

The workshop’s discussions centred on bridging the gap between laboratory services and on-the-ground realities, particularly in remote pastoral areas. Participants called for innovative delivery models, including mobile diagnostics and strengthened community-based surveillance systems.

TAHSSL Programme Coordinator Musa Mulongo captured the stakes clearly. “Diagnostics are the eyes of the surveillance system. By aligning efforts from county-level disease reporters to national laboratories, we can build a system that controls disease, supports trade, and safeguards public health,” he said.

The workshop aligns with Kenya’s commitment to regional and global targets, including the eradication of PPR by 2030 and the strengthening of One Health frameworks that link animal and human health systems in a unified response to disease.

Mueke urged stakeholders to maintain momentum beyond the meeting room. “The transformation we seek in the animal industry sector cannot be achieved by government alone. It will require strong partnerships, sustained investment, scientific innovation, and collective commitment,” he said.

A formal report and roadmap outlining key actions, partnerships, and investment priorities are expected to be published following the workshop.