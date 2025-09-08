Kennedy Agyapong Warns NPP Against Current Direction

Kennedy Agyapong has issued a stark warning about the New Patriotic Party’s trajectory, declaring the party needs immediate rescue from its current path ahead of the 2028 elections.

The former Assin Central Member of Parliament and 2028 flagbearer hopeful took to social media to express concerns about the NPP’s direction, suggesting decisive leadership change is urgently needed. “This is a critical moment. We see where the party is, we see where it’s going and we know this cannot continue,” Agyapong posted.

His message comes as tensions escalate within the NPP ahead of the January 31, 2026 presidential primaries. The primary will determine the party’s candidate for the 2028 general elections, with Agyapong positioning himself as the change agent the party requires.

The businessman-turned-politician promised transformation for the NPP, stating that “Change is coming for the NPP, a new chapter of vision, fairness and leadership.” His post suggests confidence in his ability to redirect the party’s fortunes following its defeat in the 2024 general elections.

Agyapong’s latest comments reflect growing internal discord within the NPP as multiple candidates vie for the flagbearership. Five candidates are competing for the party’s ticket: Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong and Yaw Osei Adutwum.

The contest has become particularly heated between Agyapong and former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who led the party’s unsuccessful 2024 campaign. Agyapong recently claimed that choosing Bawumia as flagbearer would keep the NPP out of power for 16 years, underlining the sharp divisions within party ranks.

Agyapong has also criticized economic approaches centered on International Monetary Fund negotiations. He described Ghana’s repeated reliance on IMF bailouts as evidence of weak leadership, positioning himself as offering alternative economic vision for both party and country.

The flagbearer hopeful has been conducting what he terms a unity tour across the country, seeking to consolidate support among party delegates. The tour aims to help rebuild the party ahead of the NPP primaries while addressing concerns about party cohesion following electoral defeat.

His campaign has gained family support, with his daughter Nana Akua leading public campaigns for her father’s candidacy. The involvement of family members indicates the personal stakes attached to the upcoming primary contest.

The NPP faces the challenge of rebuilding after losing power in 2024, with different factions advocating various approaches to electoral recovery. Agyapong’s warning about the party’s current direction reflects broader concerns about leadership effectiveness and strategic positioning for future electoral success.

Party delegates will ultimately decide whether Agyapong’s message of change resonates sufficiently to secure him the flagbearership. The January 2026 primary represents a critical juncture for the NPP’s future political prospects and internal unity.