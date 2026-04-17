Joshua Crash Trial Adjourned Again as Charges Review Drags On

The trial of Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, the driver of the Lexus sport utility vehicle (SUV) involved in the fatal road crash that killed two members of Anthony Joshua’s training team, has been adjourned once more to June 2, 2026.

The Ogun State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Sagamu granted the adjournment following an application by prosecution counsel G.O. Ogunyomi to enable the filing of a fresh charge in the matter. The defence did not oppose the request. The adjournment marks the third time the case has been postponed as the prosecuting team seeks to amend the charges before the court.

Kayode, 46, faces four counts under the Federal Highway Act, including causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention causing bodily harm and property damage, and operating a vehicle without a valid national driver’s licence.

The remains of Ghami and Ayodele were later flown to the United Kingdom, where a funeral prayer service was held on January 4, 2026, at the London Central Mosque.

The crash occurred on December 29, 2025, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when the Lexus SUV collided with a stationary truck. Personal trainer Latif Ayodele and strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami died at the scene, while Joshua and Kayode sustained minor injuries. Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) investigators cited excessive speed and an improper overtaking manoeuvre as contributing factors.

The case, which began at the Sagamu Magistrate Court in January 2026, took on greater significance when the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) formally assumed control, a development that carries added weight in Nigeria’s criminal justice system. The matter returns before Magistrate Olufunmilayo Somefun on June 2 for substantive hearing.