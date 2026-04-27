Joana Quaye will surely have justice one day – Godfred Dame

The law firm of Godfred Yeboah Dame & Partners has issued a strong rebuttal to allegations made by businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye during a recent media interview with broadcaster Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.

The interview, aired on the widely viewed The Delay Show, has sparked controversy due to claims relating to an ongoing legal dispute between Mr. Quaye and his former spouse, Joana Quaye.

Allegations Described as False and Prejudicial

In a statement issued on behalf of their client, Joana Quaye, Dame & Partners described the claims made in the interview as “substantially untrue” and damaging to her reputation.

The firm emphasized that the interview was granted while an appeal is actively pending before the Court of Appeal, following “Final Orders” delivered by the High Court in Accra on January 20, 2026.

According to the lawyers, the timing and content of the interview appear calculated to influence public opinion and potentially prejudice the ongoing judicial process.

Marriage and Business History Cited as Court Records

The statement reaffirmed that the marriage between Joana Quaye and Richard Nii Armah Quaye in 2010 is a matter of public record, referencing High Court proceedings dated March 13, 2024.

It further highlighted that the couple jointly established Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Company Limited in 2011, with both parties listed as original shareholders.

Dame & Partners also alleged that Joana Quaye’s shares in the company were “secretly and illegally transferred” without her knowledge—claims they say are documented in court records.

Additionally, the firm pointed to evidence indicating that the company was used to acquire properties and establish other businesses during the marriage.

Concerns Over Interference with Justice

The legal team expressed concern that Mr. Quaye’s decision to grant the interview during ongoing appellate proceedings could undermine the administration of justice.

They noted that the appeal had been properly filed and served, with records settled in accordance with court rules, describing the interview as an attempt to “obstruct the course of justice with prejudicial statements.”

Call for Public Restraint

Dame & Partners urged the public to disregard what they described as “wild and unfounded claims,” including assertions by Mr. Quaye that he possessed significant wealth prior to the marriage.

The firm characterized such claims—highlighted by references to alleged ownership of a Volkswagen Passat—as a “mere publicity stunt.”

Confidence in Judicial Outcome

Despite the public controversy, the lawyers stated that their client will refrain from engaging in media exchanges and will instead rely on the judicial system to resolve the dispute.

They expressed confidence that Joana Quaye would ultimately obtain justice, including equitable distribution of marital property in accordance with Ghanaian law.

READ FULL STATEMENT

RE: ALLEGATIONS BY RICHARD NII ARMAH QUAYE IN AN INTERVIEW BY DELORIS FRIMPONG MANSO A.K.A. DELAY

The attention of the firm of Messrs. Dame & Partners has been drawn to a media interview granted by Mr. Richard Nii Armah Quaye to a broadcaster, Deloris Frimpong Manso also known as “Delay” on her show dubbed the “Delay Show” featured on a number of television stations in Ghana and widely circulated on the worldwide web. We hold the instructions of our client, Joana Quaye, to react as follows:

1. We note that the said interview was granted by Richard Nii Armah Quaye during the pendency of an appeal filed against the “Final Orders” of the High Court, Accra dated 20th January, 2026. In the interview, Mr. Quaye made allegations, which are all substantially untrue, relating to certain matters in contention between the parties to proceedings actively pending before the Court of Appeal. The allegations also unfairly castigated the reputation and integrity of our client, Joana Quaye.

2. Whilst denying all the allegations made by Richard Nii Armah Quaye as untrue, we state that the fact of the marriage between the parties in 2010 soon after Richard Quaye’s return from a short stay in the United Kingdom in 2009 (at a time that he was unemployed and had none of the properties he owns now) is a matter of public record – record of proceedings of the High Court, Accra dated 13th March, 2024 – and cannot be changed by a self-serving ex post facto interview with “Delay”

3. Similarly, the record of the joint establishment of Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Company Limited in 2011 by the couple after their marriage, with both Richard Nii Armah Quaye and Joana Quaye being the original shareholders, the subsequent secret and illegal transfer of Joana Quaye’s shares by Richard Nii Armah Quaye without the knowledge of our client, the use of Quick Credit to acquire properties and set up other companies, are also matters of public record and documented in court proceedings. This cannot be altered by Richard Nit Armah Quaye through a media interview with “Delay”.

4. We note that Richard Nii Armah Quaye granted the interview to “Delay” whilst the appellate proceedings in the Court of Appeal are active. We consider this as an effort to unfairly prejudice the minds of the public against our client and undermine and impede a fair administration of justice in the case. The appeal filed by Joana Quaye was duly served on Richard Nii Armah Quaye about two weeks ago, with the record of appeal subsequently settled in accordance with the rules of court. Mr Quaye’s illicit motive to obstruct the course of justice with the publication of prejudicial statements in the media is all too glaring.

5. Our client, Joana Quaye, will continue to maintain her silence and place her faith in the justice system of Ghana in the hope that she will get justice for the wrongs and abuse inflicted on her by Richard Nii Armah Quaye as well as an equitable distribution of all the properties acquired during the marriage between the parties, as required under the laws of Ghana.

6. We entreat the public to disregard the wild and unfounded claims of “richness before marriage made by Richard Nii Armah Quaye (highlighted by his claim of alleged ownership of a VW Passat), as well as the attacks on the reputation of our client, as a mere publicity stunt. Joana Quaye will surely get justice for the wrongs and abuses she has suffered one fine day.END!!!

GODFRED YEBOAH DAME

Counsel for Joana Quaye