Jennifer Lopez’s Child Debuts New Name At Graduation

Jennifer Lopez’s child, long known publicly as Emme, appears to be going by a new name, Oskar Muñiz, after graduating high school this week and committing to Sarah Lawrence College.

The detail surfaced through an Instagram account that documents the college plans of graduating seniors at the Windward School in Los Angeles. The post identified the 18-year-old as Oskar Muñiz and announced plans to study theatre and studio arts at Sarah Lawrence College this autumn.

The post, captioned “Oskar to Sarah Lawrence!”, used he/him pronouns and tagged a private profile that appears to belong to the graduate. That profile’s bio includes symbols representing transgender and same-sex identity along with the name of the college.

Lopez, 56, has not publicly addressed the apparent name change, and a representative for the singer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lopez shares twins Oskar and Max, both 18, with her former husband Marc Anthony, 57, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2014. Anthony did not appear at the graduation, where Lopez was joined by her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, and Samuel Affleck, the son of her ex-husband Ben Affleck. Actor Jennifer Garner also drew attention by liking the announcement post.

The graduate has largely stayed out of public view in recent years, though many fans remember a singing appearance alongside Lopez during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, an emotional Lopez said she had been crying for months as the twins prepared to leave home for different colleges.