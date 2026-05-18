Jenner and Elordi Fuel Romance Rumours in Hawaii

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were reportedly spotted together on a secluded Hawaii beach, with a photograph obtained by celebrity outlet TMZ showing the pair relaxing alone beside the ocean.

The image, according to TMZ, captured Jenner in a bikini beside a what appeared to be a bottle of rosé, seated next to Elordi on the sand. The actor kept a notably low profile in blue shorts and a green baseball cap. No other people were visible in the reportedly private setting, where the two appeared focused on each other near what was described as a surfboard-style table.

The sighting has added fresh momentum to speculation that first surfaced earlier this year, when the two were reportedly seen spending time together around the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. PEOPLE magazine subsequently cited a source who described the situation as the pair “hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months.”

Neither Jenner nor Elordi has publicly addressed the dating speculation, a silence consistent with both stars’ well-established preference for keeping their personal lives private.

The Hawaii outing has nevertheless ignited fresh online conversation and placed the pair back under the entertainment media spotlight. Entertainment observers note that the deliberate privacy of the setting makes its public disclosure all the more significant, given how closely both celebrities typically guard their off-camera lives.