Iran Refuses Islamabad Talks as Ceasefire Nears Collapse

Iran has refused to send negotiators to Islamabad for a second round of peace talks with the United States, as the two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan edges toward expiry on Wednesday amid deepening mutual accusations of violations and a dramatic escalation at sea.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged diplomacy in remarks on Monday but signalled deep reservations, saying his country maintains “deep historical mistrust” of the United States government and criticising what he called “unconstructive and contradictory signals” from American officials. “War benefits no one, and while standing firm against threats, every rational and diplomatic path should be used to reduce tensions,” he said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said there are “no plans for the next round of negotiations,” citing what Tehran described as the United States violating the ceasefire through its continued naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz since April 13 and its subsequent seizure of an Iranian container ship.

United States President Donald Trump confirmed on social media that the Navy had intercepted the Iranian-flagged vessel after it failed to heed a warning to stop, saying “our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engine room.” Iran’s joint military command described the seizure as an act of piracy.

Trump said Monday he considers the ceasefire will end “Wednesday evening Washington time” and that an extension is “highly unlikely.” He issued stark warnings that the United States would destroy every power plant and bridge in Iran if a deal was not reached, while insisting any eventual agreement would be far superior to the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iranian state news agency IRNA said reports of a second round of talks in Islamabad were “not correct” and blamed the absence of progress on what it described as United States greed, unreasonable demands, shifting positions, and continuous contradictions. According to IRNA, the naval blockade imposed on April 13 had violated the ceasefire understanding and prevented progress in negotiations.

Despite Iran’s refusal, Washington said it was deploying a negotiating team chaired by Vice President JD Vance to Islamabad. Pakistani authorities had begun tightening security in the capital in anticipation of the talks.

The seizure of the Iranian ship sent oil markets sharply higher, with Brent crude rising to around $95 per barrel in early Monday trading, a five percent jump from Friday’s close, reflecting growing concern over Strait of Hormuz access.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts across the region, briefing Pezeshkian on recent visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Türkiye. Analysts say Pakistan’s value as a mediator lies in the rare credibility it holds with both sides, and that even a failed round of talks would not necessarily erode that trust.