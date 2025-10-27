iPhone Users Report Widespread iOS 26 Keyboard Bug Causing Typos

iPhone users running iOS 26 report the keyboard registers incorrect letters when typing, with keys like U producing J or H instead, even with autocorrect disabled, according to a viral demonstration video.

YouTuber Michi NekoMichi recorded himself typing in slow motion on an iPhone running iOS 26 to demonstrate the issue, showing he was hitting the right letters on the keyboard, but the iPhone registered the wrong ones. The video went viral on YouTube and Reddit, suggesting the bug affects many users.

The bug shows up across several iPhones on iOS 26, and the creator says they observed similar behaviour earlier on iOS 18 too. The issue affects a wide range of devices, from the latest iPhone 17 down to older models like the iPhone 14 series.

The problem is not related to autocorrect or the keyboard’s predictive functionality. The video dismisses two leading explanations, showing the bug occurs even with autocorrect turned off. The user interface clearly shows the correct letter being pressed, yet a different character appears on screen.

Many users expressed relief at discovering the problem was not their fault. “I was blaming Getting Old for these ridiculous typos,” one frustrated Reddit user wrote. Other reported iOS 26 keyboard bugs include the keyboard vanishing, lag when typing quickly, and random letters registering even when not touched.

Users on Apple Community forums report the keyboard jumping up and down when tapping the Shift key, with one noting that restarting the device helps only temporarily. Workarounds include resetting the keyboard dictionary, switching to third party keyboards, or disabling certain features like swipe to type.

Apple has not released an official patch yet, but the growing number of reports suggests a fix could be coming in a future update. Users are encouraged to submit feedback through Apple’s feedback portal while awaiting an official fix.