India’s Jewellery Show Closes with Strong Festive Demand Signal

The 9th edition of the India Gems and Jewellery Show (GJS April 2026), organised by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), concluded in Mumbai on Monday with organisers reporting strong trading activity across all product segments, buoyed by a recent correction in gold prices and buying sentiment ahead of the Akshay Tritiya festival.

Held from 4 to 7 April at the Jio World Convention Centre, the four-day business-to-business exhibition drew 350 exhibitors, 650 booths, and over 9,000 visitors under the theme “Akshay Kala: The Eternal Art.”

Maharastra’s Minister of Revenue, Shri Chandrashekhar Bawankule, opened the show and drew a link between the event’s scale and India’s broader economic ambitions. “The gem and jewellery sector is a true Mahakumbh, offering employment to lakhs of semi-skilled and skilled designers and serving as India’s ambassador of beauty worldwide,” he said, adding that he expected the industry to grow from its current valuation of 12 lakh crore rupees to 15 lakh crore rupees this year.

GJC Chairman Rajesh Rokde said buyers at the show favoured lightweight ornaments for weddings alongside gold coins and bars as savings instruments. “The emotional and cultural values attached to gold in India remain unmatched,” Rokde said. “It is not just jewellery, but security and tradition.”

The show opened with Manthan, a research seminar jointly organised with the India Gold Policy Centre (IGPC) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and the World Gold Council (WGC), which brought together policymakers and industry leaders to develop a Vision 2047 roadmap for the sector. A series of Mindspeak knowledge sessions across the four days addressed artificial intelligence, luxury market trends, profitability, and next-generation jewellery design.

A final workshop convened nearly 300 jewellers from Maharashtra and featured Maharashtra Legislative Council member Smt. Chitra Wagh, who confirmed government support for skill development initiatives and the formation of a dedicated vigilance committee for the sector.

The GJC used the platform to highlight the industry’s economic footprint, describing the gem and jewellery sector as a 12 lakh crore rupee business that supports over one crore jobs and approximately five crore dependents, contributing seven to eight percent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP). The council called on the central government to introduce tailored skill development courses and a dedicated policy section for the trade.

GJC Vice Chairman Avinash Gupta said the diversity of participants was a defining feature of this year’s edition. “From established houses to first-generation jewellers, the show highlighted design innovation and modern technology alongside traditional craftsmanship,” he said.

The next edition of the show is expected to be held in September 2026.