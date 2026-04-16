I Can’t Wait to Collaborate with Kofi Owusu Peprah – Essi Donkor

Fast rising Ghanaian gospel musician Essi Donkor has expressed strong admiration for fellow gospel act Kofi Owusu Peprah, revealing her desire to collaborate with him on a powerful project aimed at impacting lives and winning more souls for the Kingdom.

According to Essi Donkor, the unique grace, anointing, and consistency that Kofi Owusu Peprah carries in his ministry make him one of the most inspiring voices in the Ghanaian gospel music scene today. She believes that a collaboration between the two would not only produce a spiritually uplifting song but also reach a wider audience with a message of hope, faith, and salvation.

“I can’t wait to collaborate with Kofi Owusu Peprah,” she shared. “I believe it will be something massive, something that will touch lives deeply and draw more people closer to God.”

Kofi Owusu Peprah is widely celebrated for powerful gospel songs such as Matwen Awurade Anim and Big God, which have resonated deeply with audiences and strengthened his influence within the gospel fraternity. His music continues to inspire worship and uplift believers across Ghana and beyond.

Essi Donkor, who is gradually carving a niche for herself in the gospel industry, has been gaining attention for her soul-stirring vocals and heartfelt messages in her music. Her dedication to ministry through music continues to position her as one of the promising voices to watch in the gospel space.

She further noted that collaborations in gospel music go beyond artistry, emphasizing that they serve as a platform to amplify the message of Christ and unite believers through worship. In her view, partnering with Kofi Owusu Peprah would be a divine alignment that could spark a powerful spiritual movement through music.

As Essi Donkor continues her steady rise, her openness to collaboration and her focus on purpose-driven music highlight her commitment to using her gift to make a meaningful difference. A potential collaboration between her and Kofi Owusu Peprah is already generating anticipation among gospel music lovers, who are eager to witness what promises to be a spiritually enriching masterpiece.

With both artistes sharing a common vision of spreading the gospel through music, such a partnership could mark a significant moment in Ghana’s gospel music landscape.