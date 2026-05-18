Hinson Tops Africa Marketing Rankings for Fifth Year

Professor Robert Ebo Hinson of the University of Ghana has retained his position as Africa’s leading marketing scholar in the 2026 AD Scientific Index for a fifth consecutive year.

The ranking, released by the Index, also names him Ghana’s leading Business and Management scholar. The system evaluates academics on citation impact, H index, publication productivity, and global scholarly reach.

Hinson’s profile lists more than 8,700 Google Scholar citations, an H index above 50, more than 150 peer reviewed journal articles, and over 45 authored and edited books. His research spans digital marketing, customer experience, financial services marketing, sustainability communication, service innovation, and public sector marketing.

A Chartered Marketer trained at the University of Ghana and Denmark’s Aalborg University Business School, Hinson currently serves as Pro Vice Chancellor of the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU). He also holds a Distinguished Visiting Professor appointment at the University of Johannesburg.

He is the lead editor of two international book series, including the SCOPUS indexed Palgrave Studies of Marketing in Emerging Economies and the Palgrave Studies in Technology and Innovation in Africa. The roles have helped position African scholarship in fields traditionally dominated by Western institutions.

Over a career of nearly three decades, Hinson has consulted for institutions including Standard Chartered Bank, Ecobank, CAL Bank, Enterprise Group, Mercedes Benz, Lufthansa, and the Bank of Ghana. His advisory and executive education work covers brand communications, service excellence, and marketing strategy.

He is also a three time recipient of the Emerald Literati Awards, which recognise impact in international peer reviewed journals.

The 2026 ranking comes as African universities push for greater visibility within global academic systems often dominated by Western institutions. Hinson built his profile largely from Ghana while maintaining international scholarly collaborations, a path observers say offers a model for younger African academics seeking continental and global recognition.