High-Level Meeting in Accra Advances Africa’s Economic Leadership Agenda

The Africa Economic Forum (AEF) has announced that a high-level strategic meeting was held today in Accra, Ghana, bringing together distinguished members of its leadership and advisory bodies to advance the Forum’s vision of positioning Africa as a central actor in the evolving global economic order.

The meeting convened three eminent leaders whose experience and influence continue to shape policy, governance, and economic transformation across the continent:

– H.E. John A. Kufuor, Former President of the Republic of Ghana and Strategic Advisory Board Member of the Africa Economic Forum

– Hon. Akwasi Opong-Fosu, Former Minister, Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and Strategic Advisory Board Member

– Hon. Abraham Dwuma Odoom, Former Deputy Minister of Health, Member of Parliament, Executive Board Member of AEF, and Honorary Chair of the Africa Agriculture & Food Forum

The discussions focused on strengthening the strategic direction of the Africa Economic Forum, enhancing partnerships, and accelerating efforts to position the platform as Africa’s premier convening body for investment, policy dialogue, and cross-border collaboration.

This high-level engagement reflects Ghana’s longstanding commitment to Pan-African ideals and its continued leadership in shaping the continent’s economic and political trajectory. As a historic center of Pan-African thought and action, Ghana plays a pivotal role in amplifying Africa’s voice on the global stage. The Africa Economic Forum recognizes this support as both symbolic and strategic. Ghana’s engagement underscores the importance of aligning leadership, vision, and institutional platforms to drive sustainable economic growth and continental integration.

“The future of Africa must be defined by Africans—through strong institutions, bold leadership, and strategic cooperation,” said a spokesperson for the Forum. “The Africa Economic Forum exists to translate this vision into actionable outcomes, fostering investment flows, policy alignment, and transformative partnerships.”

The Forum remains committed to building a world-class platform that connects Africa to global capital, ideas, and opportunities, while ensuring that the continent actively shapes the emerging global economic architecture.

About the Africa Economic Forum

The Africa Economic Forum is a premier platform dedicated to advancing economic cooperation, investment, and strategic dialogue between Africa and the world. It brings together leaders from government, business, finance, and civil society to shape policies and partnerships that drive sustainable development across the continent.