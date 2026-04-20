High Court Bars Adu-Boahene Defence from Using Advantage Solutions Receipt

An Accra High Court has blocked the defence team of former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General Kwabena Adu-Boahene from using a Swift transfer receipt linked to his private company during cross-examination, ruling that the prosecution’s finance witness had no personal knowledge of the document.

The ruling, delivered on Monday April 20, 2026, by Justice Francis Achibonga, came during the cross-examination of Ruby Edith Adumuah, Head of Finance at the NSB and the second prosecution witness in the trial.

Defence counsel sought to introduce a Swift transfer receipt generated by Advantage Solutions, a private company associated with the accused, in a manner that the prosecution said was designed to suggest the document had originated from the NSB.

The Deputy Attorney-General objected immediately, arguing the witness had no personal knowledge of the document since it did not emanate from her institution, and therefore could not be properly examined on it.

Justice Achibonga upheld the objection. In his ruling, he found that the witness’s own characterisation of the document, saying it “seemed” to be a Swift transfer receipt, demonstrated uncertainty rather than identification, making it inappropriate to subject her to questioning on its contents.

Adu-Boahene, his wife Angela Adjei Boateng, and their company Advantage Solutions Limited face 11 charges including conspiracy to commit crime, stealing, using public office for profit, money laundering and causing financial loss to the state. All accused persons have denied wrongdoing.

The prosecution alleges that between 2020 and 2024, Adu-Boahene diverted GH¢49.1 million from the NSB, funds intended for a cybersecurity defence software contract with an Israeli firm, through a private company named to resemble the state entity. The funds are alleged to have been used to acquire properties in Accra, Kumasi and London, as well as a fleet of vehicles.

The case is being heard by Justice Achibonga, who took over the trial in March 2026 after a change of judge.