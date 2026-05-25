Hajj Board Chairman Lauds MTN’s Support for Pilgrims

Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board and Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim, has commended MTN Ghana for its longstanding support for the Hajj pilgrimage through the provision of communication services.

He noted that MTN has remained a dependable partner, helping to ensure seamless connectivity for pilgrims over the years.

He also expressed appreciation to MTN for its continued support of Muslims during important religious events and gatherings, noting that partnerships with organisations such as MTN play an important role in supporting communities and providing essential services that make it easier for travellers to stay connected and navigate their journeys.

Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim made these remarks when MTN visited the Hajj Village to present its support package for this year’s pilgrimage to the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana in support of the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The sponsorship package, valued at GHS 238,000, underscores MTN Ghana’s continued commitment to empowering communities and supporting key national and religious initiatives.

The partnership is aimed at enhancing communication, coordination, convenience, and the overall pilgrimage experience for Ghanaian Muslims undertaking the sacred journey to Mecca.

Speaking during the presentation, Mr. Benjamin Zato, Manager, International Roaming at MTN Ghana, reaffirmed MTN’s dedication to supporting pilgrims through innovative connectivity solutions, customer support services, and essential travel resources.

He noted that MTN Ghana is providing a wide range of support, including airtime support for the Advance Team to enable efficient communication and coordination, selected devices to support PAOG’s operational communication needs and branded souvenirs for pilgrims.

In addition, MTN will mount sales booths at the Hajj Villages in Accra and Tamale to provide customer support and issue resolution services. Recognizing the importance of staying connected during the pilgrimage, MTN Ghana has prioritized seamless roaming services for pilgrims travelling on the MTN network.

Through strategic partnerships with Mobily, STC and Zain Telecommunications in Saudi Arabia, Ghanaian pilgrims will have access to both Pay-As-You-Go and Pay Monthly roaming services, enabling them to make calls, send messages, and access mobile data services without interruption while in Saudi Arabia.

This connectivity initiative is expected to help pilgrims maintain close contact with family and loved ones back home, especially during the Eid-al-Adha celebrations when family communication is particularly significant.

Further demonstrating innovation and customer-centricity, MTN Ghana is introducing Travel eSIM solutions under a pilot phase. The solution will offer pilgrims a seamless, transparent, and more affordable way to stay connected in Saudi Arabia without the need for physical SIM cards.

Additionally, MTN Ghana’s Customer Value Management (CVM) team, with support from Information Systems (IS), will engage pilgrims in Saudi Arabia with tailored connectivity offers designed to enrich their communication experience throughout the pilgrimage.

MTN Ghana remains committed to serving pilgrims with dignity, convenience, innovation, and reliable connectivity during this sacred journey.

About Scancom PLC

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay as You Go, Pay Monthly and Mobile Financial Services.

The company is part of the MTN Group which is a leader in emerging markets with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. Scancom PLC is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.