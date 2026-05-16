Hajj 2026: Some Pilgrims May Experience Flight Delays – PAOG

The Communications Director of the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), Alhaji Mohammed Amin Lamptey, has announced changes to the final phase of Ghana’s 2026 Hajj airlift operations, citing technical challenges affecting the scheduled departures.

Speaking in an interview, Alhaji Amin Lamptey disclosed that the original arrangement for the remaining two flights on Sunday and Monday has now been revised, with an additional flight scheduled for Tuesday.

According to him, the decision was taken to ease pressure on the remaining flights and ensure that all qualified pilgrims are transported safely to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Originally, we had scheduled to have two more flights to go, Sunday and Monday, but due to one or two technical challenges, we have decided to add one additional flight,” he explained.

He further noted that the number of pilgrims per flight may be reduced from the usual 433 passengers to about 400 or 410 in order to manage the situation effectively.

The Communications Director explained that any backlog created from the reduced numbers would automatically be moved to the next available flight.

Alhaji Amin Lamptey also cautioned prospective pilgrims that some individuals scheduled to travel on a particular day may be informed at the airport check-in point that their departure has been postponed to another flight.

“Some pilgrims that might be scheduled to travel today may, at the moment they get to the check-in, be informed that they will not travel that day. It must be understood by all,” he stated.

Despite the adjustments, he assured the public that every pilgrim who has secured a visa through the Hajj Board will be airlifted within the remaining three-day period, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

He called on prospective pilgrims and their families to remain calm, cooperate with officials, and share the information with others preparing for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage.

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha