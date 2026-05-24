Haaland Wins Third EPL Golden Boot, Joins Elite

Erling Haaland claimed the English Premier League (EPL) Golden Boot for the third time in four seasons on Sunday, finishing the 2025/26 campaign with 27 goals in 35 appearances for Manchester City, even as Arsenal lifted the title.

The Norwegian forward joins Alan Shearer and Harry Kane as a three-time winner of the award, sitting behind only Mohamed Salah and Thierry Henry, who have each claimed it four times in the Premier League era.

Haaland was rested for City’s final fixture, a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa that doubled as manager Pep Guardiola’s farewell after a trophy-laden decade at the club. Despite that subdued send-off, the 25-year-old’s individual brilliance defined much of the season.

He tore into the campaign at a ferocious pace, scoring 19 of his league goals inside the first 17 games. A rare barren stretch around the turn of the year proved critical for the title race. Across seven matches he managed just one effort, a penalty against Brighton, as City won only two of those fixtures and surrendered the ground that ultimately cost them the championship.

Haaland responded emphatically, scoring the winner away at Liverpool and finding the net in last month’s title showdown against Arsenal. Dropped points against Everton and Bournemouth, however, proved too costly to recover, and the Gunners sealed their first league title in 22 years.

Brentford striker Igor Thiago finished second on the scoring charts with 22 goals, a return impressive enough to earn him a Brazil national team call-up ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Top 10 EPL Goalscorers, 2025/26 Season