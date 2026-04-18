GWL Boss Hails Wenchi Water Project, Warns Against Illegal Connections

The Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Adam Mutawakilu, has praised the pace of construction on the Wenchi Water Project and described it as central to resolving the municipality’s long-running water supply challenges.

Mutawakilu made the remarks after leading a high-powered management delegation on an inspection tour of the project site and the Abesim Water Works in the Bono Region. The visit formed part of a working tour to evaluate operational performance and key infrastructure across the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

The €31 million project is 97 percent complete and could begin operations by June this year, provided outstanding payments are released in a timely manner. The Managing Director explained that the remaining three percent of work had stalled due to the non-payment of some Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs), and gave an assurance that he would engage the Ministers of Works and Housing and Finance to expedite the release of funds.

Upon completion, the project is expected to significantly enhance access to potable water in Wenchi and surrounding communities, including Asuano, Awisa, Beposo, Droboso, Koase, Nkonsia, Nwoase, Tainso, Wurompo and Yoyoano, and is designed to meet projected demand over the next 15 years.

Mutawakilu said the project forms part of the government’s broader agenda to ensure the availability of potable water to urban and peri-urban communities, noting that President John Dramani Mahama’s reset agenda is to make potable water available to all Ghanaians.

On the question of revenue losses, the GWL boss called on the public to help protect water infrastructure. He said when he assumed office, non-revenue water stood at 52.2 percent, meaning GWL recovered only about GH¢48 out of every GH¢100 worth of water supplied. The figure has since dropped to 45.59 percent as of February 2026, and is expected to continue declining.

“If your neighbour is engaging in illegal connections and you keep quiet, it will deny you water,” Mutawakilu warned.