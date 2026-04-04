GTA Confirms Feasibility Studies for Volta Region Paragliding Hub to Ease Kwahu Pressure

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has confirmed it is actively assessing the Volta Region as the site for a second paragliding destination, a move designed to distribute the economic benefits of adventure tourism beyond the Kwahu enclave and manage growing visitor demand at the Odweanoma Mountain site.

GTA Chief Executive Officer Maame Efua Houadjeto made the disclosure at the opening of the 2026 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival on Friday, April 3, where she projected 15,000 visitors for this year’s four-day event alone.

Houadjeto disclosed that feasibility studies were underway to establish a secondary paragliding hub at Adaklu in the Volta Region, with the strategic expansion aimed at decongesting the Kwahu site and distributing the economic benefits of adventure tourism more broadly across the country.

The announcement builds on site visits conducted earlier. A team of experts, including a professional paragliding pilot, previously assessed three locations in the Volta Region, namely Likpe, Amedzofe, and the Adaklu mountains, with the aim of establishing a paragliding event comparable to the Kwahu Paragliding Festival. The Volta Development Forum (VDF) expressed enthusiasm for the project, pledging close collaboration with state institutions to ensure its success, though challenges including inadequate road infrastructure were acknowledged.

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At the Kwahu opening ceremony, Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie, in a speech delivered on her behalf, described the festival as a key driver of economic growth and national development, noting the economic impact could not be overstated, citing increased hotel occupancy, thriving food and beverage businesses, improved local transport activity, and enhanced international visibility.

Despite the government’s commitment to additional resources for the sector, officials were candid about the need for private sector participation. Houadjeto appealed to investors to partner with the GTA to solidify Ghana’s status as a premier African destination, while the Ghana Tourism Federation called on government to create stronger incentives for tourism developers.

Alongside the Volta Region expansion, the GTA has been working to reduce dependence on foreign pilots. The Authority noted that more local pilots are being trained, with Ghana currently having three solo pilots and one tandem pilot, and another tandem pilot in training.

The 2026 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival runs from April 3 to 6 at Odweanoma Mountain, featuring tandem flights by four international pilots from the United States, Peru, and Ghana.